05/06/2020 at 14:02

CEST

Antonio Tuachi

Toni Nadal spoke with the colleagues of Cadena SER in the program ‘El Larguero’, breaking a spear in favor of his nephew: “I do not understand that a person who pays his taxes cannot express his opinion, it would be missing, I do not conceive it. It seems logical to me that everyone has the same rights and not that by being called Rafa Nadal he cannot comment“

He also pointed out to the people who insult Rafa: “There are always people willing to say anything outrageous. People don’t even know what facha means. Everyone who thinks what they want. Then, hey, better if you read a book and see what a facade is and what it is not. It is very easy to put adjectives on people, when you express you have to have some knowledge of things. Any citizen likes to comment on what happens in their country, more would be missing. “

Lastly, he expressed his opinion on the current situation: “I believe that things have been done wrong. That the situation was not easy? I also have it very clear, it hasn’t been easy anywhere. It is evident that the demonstration caused problems, that due to that demonstration they also had to give the go-ahead for Valencia to play or for the Vox meeting, it seems to me that it is evident. It is evidence, you don’t have to be a lynx to know that some mistake was made. “

