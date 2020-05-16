Ander Gil, spokesman for the PSOE in the Senate, has pointed out in reference to Pedro Sánchez’s veto over Madrid to move to phase 1 that «Madrid residents are Hostages of the privatization of public health after 25 years of PP governments ». A message, which has retweeted Micaela Navarro, President of the Andalusian PSOE.

“Díaz Ayuso now says that the government has Madrid as hostages. That is false and you know it. The reality: the people of Madrid are hostages of the privatization of public health after 25 years of PP governments, “says the senator on Twitter to the delight of Micaela Navarro, who has not hesitated to retweet the comment.

I veto Madrid for being “on the edge”

The Ministry of Health decided to keep Madrid in phase zero in the de-escalation, considering that its ability to carry out PCR tests “is at the limit of its capacity”, appreciates that the Community does not provide “key aspects” regarding the availability times of the information collected in its surveillance system before Covid-19, which it must consolidate in Primary Care, and understands that it does not provide details of the reinforcement of necessary personnel.

This is reflected in a technical report dated yesterday, which has been accessed by Europa Press, from the director general of Public Health of the Ministry, Pilar Aparicio, which explains the reasons for keeping Madrid in phase zero for another week.

However, as OKDIARIO has advanced, it was this Friday, at seven in the afternoon, when the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the director of the Center for Coordination of Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, announced that Madrid should remain for one more week in phase zero of the de-escalation. That is, that during his appearance They referenced a report that was not signed until three hours later. In addition, the affected party had not received the documentation 17 hours after the announcement.