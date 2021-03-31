The penultimate war of ‘Demolition Man’

TO Alistair Overeem (47-18 MMA, 12-7 UFC), 40 years old, he has few goals left to meet. The ex-champion of the complete Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 is right now the 5th in the ranking of the heavy of UFC And he’s set out to hang his belt and retire through the front door after a long career in the Octagon that began in 1999.

Demolition Man, The Reem… his nicknames are as blunt as his punches, even if his UFC background doesn’t do him justice. He is one of the legends of active martial arts.

His main fight will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (Nevada) and we can enjoy it at DAZN (FREE with a one-month trial period) early morning from Saturday to Sunday at 2:00 a.m. (strictly live), although the preliminaries (also quality) will begin at 11 p.m..

In front, you will have a Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA, 6-2 UFC) who already reigned in Bellator and that in his last fight he defeated Walt harris by technical knockout. The Russian has to his credit renowned victims such as Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson or the ex-champion Fabricio Werdum. Right now he’s sixth in the complete standings, so they both have a golden opportunity in front of them.

They had a chance to meet in 2019, but Volkov’s injury caused him to be replaced by Aleksei Oleinik, and The Reem emerged victorious from the match.

Overeem, the legend of the octagon

Overeem has been everything in kickboxing, and his champion ego doesn’t allow him to retire before trying to do the same in mixed martial arts.

In 2016, the firefighter and current undisputed champion, Stipe Miocic, he ruthlessly knocked him out the only time he played for the UFC heavyweight belt. It seemed that he would never be the same again, and in fact, he had a few later matches in which he was not. His consistency and mentality have transported him to the present moment, in which he is once again on the verge of being able to fulfill his dream.

Alistair Overeem

Whatever happens, no one will be able to take away the merit of having beaten, throughout his career, fighters of the highest level such as Fabrício Werdum and Vitor Belfort (on 2 occasions), Junior Santos or Frank Mir. And we all remember how he beat the huge Brock Lesnar, the WWE star and former UFC champion.

From 1999 when he debuted in MMA to this day, Overeem has been one of the most feared on the Octagon.

Volkov, the prestigious Russian mole

For its part, Alexander Volkov, another renowned striker, will try to use his range to punish a more experienced, but less agile Overeem. With 2.01 meters of height and 120 kg (for the 1.93m and 114 kg of Overeem), the Russian can be considered a more complete fighter, but it is already known with the heavyweights who connect a good blow can throw the rival to the canvas in the first round. That uncertainty that keeps us so attentive to every movement of the fight.

Alexander Volkov, a tough opponent for Overeem

Demolition Man has won four of his last fights by KO, including the last one in September where he destroyed Augusto Sakai, a true master at absorbing blows and bringing combat to the realm of technique. At heavyweights, the hellish drive of the fighters often makes the fights unpredictable. Many want to hit the “winning shot” as soon as possible.

Hopefully Alistair Overeem does not give joy to those who attribute a glass jaw to him and position himself as a contender for what could be the dream ending to his successful career. He wants to retire as world champion and tonight he has the option of taking the penultimate step before the warrior’s rest.

Remember, on DAZN early Sunday morning (2:00 a.m. live) in high definition.

