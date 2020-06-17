After seven seasons at Naples, José Callejón is about to say goodbye to the celestial ensemble. Before leaving at zero cost, the Granada winger is before the opportunity to leave with a title under his arm for what it will take to win tonight (21.00 / DAZN) in the Olympic to Juventus in the final of the Coppa of Italy . In his future there is a predictable return to the Spanish League.

If there is something that stands out all the coaches who have had José Callejón under his orders in the Naples it is their delivery and always be a guarantee on the pitch. From Benítez to Gattuso, passing through Sarri or Ancelotti. For everyone he has been an important player, the first to arrive in training and give his best in games. Now 33 years old and about to end his services with the Italian team, he has the opportunity to leave with a title under his arm: the Coppa of Italy, for what it will be necessary to prevail over the Vecchia Signora in Rome.

Callejón ends his contract with Naples on June 30 and although its renewal has been tried, for the moment there is nothing. It could even be the case that Serie A did not even conclude, a championship that resumes this weekend and will extend to the month of July. But until then the man from Granada will give everything for his team. Callejón has chances of starting at the end of the night, instead of Positano, since it gives the team more balance.

His future is in Spain

His still good performance, added to that due to his situation would reach zero cost, make him a very sweet transfer for many teams, several of them in the League. Valencia, Seville and Betis They are on the lookout for the former Real Madrid and Espanyol with a Naples that, for now, seems ready to let one of the emblems of the club escape in the last decade.