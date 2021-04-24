The penultimate Chinese invention: diagonal parking spaces, to save space | Motor

The least efficient way to park a car is to park it horizontally. If we park them at a 45 degree angle, we can fit more in the same place. No sooner said than done…

China is the most populous country in the world, with about 1.4 billion people (although India is already hot on its heels). It is true that it is also a very large country and approximately 50% of the population still lives in rural areas. But there are overcrowded cities, like Shanghai, with 25 million inhabitants, where space is vital, and every square meter counts.

As China has been modernizing, the number of cars has increased, and with it, the space needed for parking … in cities that do not have it.

That is why in China they have to use ingenuity when it comes to making the most of parking spaces. And here we have a good example: it’s called Smart diagonal parking. Because this is exactly how cars are parked:

As we can see in the video, when a user enters the parking lot they have to get on a platform. The rest is already borne by the robot.

Platform rises 45 degrees, either forward or backward and the vehicle is in a diagonal position. In the video it is not clearly seen what the car’s holding mechanism is.

The robot itself places the vehicle in its seat. When his owner returns, he activates the platform with a parking card, and this places the car back on the ground.

Passenger cars parked diagonally can be placed on top of each other, at least partially, thereby winning, according to Chinese television, 60% space.

It is not as efficient as vertical car parks, but it can be used in traditional car parks already built.

The only handicap that we see is that a lifting platform is required for each parking space, so it doesn’t seem like a cheap solution. Most car parks would take a long time to get profitable.

Even so, the idea is valid, and it has already been approved for use in car parks in various cities in China.