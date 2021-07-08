The Pentagon’s ‘Sword of Armageddon’ will fly very soon

07/08/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Pentagon’s next ICBM to begin test flights in 2023announced the US Air Force. The Ground-Based Strategic Deterrence (GBSD) missile will replace the existing Minuteman III in the Pentagon’s nuclear strike force and provide a rapid-response nuclear system that can reach almost any point on Earth in a matter of minutes.

But critics of the program suggest the United States could save billions by relying on older missiles. GBSD will form the land branch of America’s strategic deterrent, also known as the nuclear triad, which also includes B-2 and B-52 bombers and Ohio-class submarines equipped with Trident II D-5 nuclear missiles. GBSD will replace the Minuteman III ICBM, which debuted in 1970.

Although the Air Force has constantly improved the Minuteman IIIs, the missiles and their infrastructure (there are 400 missiles located in reinforced silos scattered throughout the west) are nearing the end of their useful life. Missiles and their support systems, now in their fifth decade, are increasingly difficult to maintain.