The Pentagon tracks a rocket out of control to know where its remains will fall

Concern at the Pentagon. The imminent arrival of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket on Earth has caused the United States to carry out a scan of the device to find out where its debris will impact when it enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

The rocket is out of control, as reported by the US media such as CNN, citing a statement from the spokesman for the Department of Defense, Mike Howard. It is the same device that China launched into space on April 29 to transport components from its own international station.

The United States Space Command is now busy trying to locate the “exact point of entry into the Earth’s atmosphere”, tracking the trajectory of this 22-ton rocket, something that will be unknown until just hours before its re-entry.

Precisely, the large size of the device is what causes some concern, since unlike other cases, some of its parts may not disintegrate when entering the atmosphere and cause damage if they fall into inhabited areas.

The Chinese Long March 5B rocket took off from Wenchang Airfield in Hainan province on April 29, 2021 (Photo: VCG via Getty Images)

When will the rocket enter the atmosphere?

The 18th Space Control Squadron will be in charge of tracking the location of the Chinese rocket on a daily basis. Howard has explained in his statement that the date for which reentry is expected is this weekend, specifically “May 8”.

However, the expert from the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University Jonathan McDowell told US television that the population should not be alarmed, since “it is not the end of days.”

If you want to bet where something will land on Earth, bet on the [océano] Pacific Jonathan McDowell, Expert at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University

Although it is practically impossible to know exactly where on the planet the wreckage of Long March 5B will arrive, McDowell has been clear: & l …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.