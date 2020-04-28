The Pentagon published Monday the recordings of three sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) by its pilotss, a collection in 2004 and two from 2015.

The Department of Defense “publishes these videos to clarify any misunderstanding by the public about whether the recordings that have been circulating are real or not, and if there is more (content) in the videos. The aerial phenomenon seen in the videos remains classified as unidentified“The Pentagon explained about these images, which had been filtered and have been circulating on the network since 2007 and 2017.

The first video, that of 2004, was shared by one of the crew who witnessed the scene in 2007; It was later published alongside the other two by the organization The The Stars Academy (TTSA) and The New York Times in December 2017 and March 2018.

Back in 2019, the U.S. Navy acknowledged that the three recordings were real, but had not officially released them until now.

The first recording, known to experts as “FLIR1”, shows an oblong-shaped object, which accelerates out of sight of the sensors.

In the video called “Gimbal” you hear a member of the crew say “look at that thing”, referring to a flying object that they said appeared to be upwind in 2015.

By last, In the recording known as “Go Fast”, also from 2015, a flying object that appears to be on the surface of the water can be seen, and military teams are heard asking “What the hell is that?” and “What is that, man?”.

The Black Vault website, dedicated to declassifying government documents, was the first to reveal that the US Navy considered that the phenomena sighted were considered UFOs by teams of specialists.