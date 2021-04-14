The Pentagon confirms that the video of an alleged UFO is not false

The images, with a night vision camera, show the encounter captured by a sailor aboard the USS Russell, which has recently been deployed with the Seventh Fleet in the Philippine Sea. The video is 18 seconds long and as we see it seems to show several mysterious blinking objects in the sky above the fast warship.

Corbell said that was able to verify the authenticity of the film after obtaining information from a Pentagon intelligence report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Pentagon officials also separately confirmed that the images were taken by US Navy personnel, but did not comment on the nature of the images. The objects, all of them quite different from each other, have come to be known as the ‘Sphere’, the ‘Acorn’ and the ‘Metallic Airship’.

The filmmaker claims that the video was shot in July 2019. It appears to show an incident in which objects that were initially described as “drones” were reported flying over a US warship off the coast of Southern California.

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) is a group confirmed by the Department of Defense that is dedicated to investigating encounters between the US military and unidentified objects.

Is this a visual joke? Some have speculated that it could be weather balloons or foreign spy drones.