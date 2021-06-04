The Pentagon cannot rule out the existence of UFOs

The intelligence services of the United States are very close to making public the reports on the more than 120 sightings of aerial phenomena registered in the last two decades. However, media such as The New York Times are already advancing the conclusion of these investigations. The Pentagon does not confirm that they are unidentified flying objects (UFOs), but it cannot rule it out either.

The beginning of these events that baffle both scientists and the military dates back to last April, when the Department of Defense declassified three videos from November 2004 and March 2015. In the images, US aviation pilots capture what was described as “unidentified aerial phenomena”.

Two conclusions emerge from the report that will be presented to the US Congress on the 25th of this month. The first is that the extraterrestrial origin of the air incidents is ruled out, but the second opens up multiple unknowns. Intelligence does confirm that none of the incidents are related to US military projects, or advanced technology tests that are classified. This was one of the main pillars of conspiracy theories around this topic.

Pill shape, no motor and “accelerated like I’ve never seen”

According to the testimony of one of the pilots, David Fravor, who witnessed one of these events west of San Diego (California), on the San Clemente islands, the object he had witnessed at 9,000 meters above sea level lacked engines or exhaust , while moving making erratic movements. This object was also shaped like a pill and, according to Fravor in an interview, “it accelerated like I have never seen …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.