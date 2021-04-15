The Pentagon acknowledges that the video of a triangular UFO is authentic

The confirmation of the Pentagon does not mean that the UFO has an extraterrestrial origin.

The Pentagon, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, acknowledged that the video leaked to filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, in which an alleged unidentified flying object (UFO) appears, is real.

The material in question is part of a series of videos captured by the US Navy, no date or precise location of the sighting. The videos were analyzed by the UAPTF (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Working Group), a program first revealed in 2017 and whose existence became popular after the Pentagon’s own publication of three similar videos in April 2020.

In the video of just 18 seconds long, captured from an infrared telescopic sight, a triangular object that appears to sparkle in a cloudy sky and was recorded from a warship.

The US Navy photographed and filmed “pyramid” shaped UFOs and “spherical” advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footage. Please visit my Instagram and https://t.co/5JMYxoo9sI to read all the details that I can share at this time. pic.twitter.com/58CXZ1ljAF – Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

Sue Gough, A Pentagon spokesman acknowledged in an interview with Futurism that the images leaked to Corbell are authentic, insofar as they have not been edited, nor are they part of a production; however, this does not explain the nature of the UFO sightings, nor is it intended to infer that they are spacecraft or the like.

Other hypotheses suggest that the objects sighted by the US Navy may be weather balloons, drones and even clouds of a peculiar composition; however, for now there is no convincing explanation for this.

UFO’s, ufology and the search for extraterrestrial life

Like any other pseudoscience, the ufology (the supposed discipline that studies the UFO phenomenon) lacks sufficient arguments and a specific object of study to be taken seriously.

The most common evidences of ufologists, reduced to videos, photographs and testimonies, do not provide strong evidence or verifiable phenomena that allow to carry out an investigation from the scientific method.

Hence the astrobiology be the safest way when it comes to exploring the possibilities of extraterrestrial life based on science, which is gathering more and more evidence about the ways in which life emerges beyond our planet.

And although everything indicates that we will not have to go further from our Solar System to find the first convincing evidence of extraterrestrial life, one of the most important discoveries in human history – if not the greatest – will not involve Hollywood-style spaceships and alien invasions, but microorganisms to confirm that we are not alone in the Universe.

