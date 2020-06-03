(MIA Studio / Shutterstock)

The uncertainty associated with the coronavirus has synchronized, on the same horizon, unresolved challenges that have manifested themselves, possibilities for spontaneous social changes and prescriptions to transform this crisis into opportunity. Next, attempts will be made to weave together the plots of the past, present and future of COVID-19 to learn about the challenges that society has to face without delay.

Unresolved challenges

The crisis associated with COVID-19 can be seen as an indicator of the defects of the social order. The “normality” attributed to the pre-COVID-19 world was an unfeasible situation that threatened civilization. Climate change, with natural disasters and inherent pandemics, is the clearest sign of structural deficiencies that long ago had to be addressed.

However, the management of globalization was also not efficient and produced discomfort, both due to the inequalities it generated, as well as the social fracture it caused and the fragility of the production and marketing chain on which it was based.

The development model, on the other hand, was unsustainable: energy and cognitively dependent, close to environmental collapse, causing rural-urban imbalance, disconnected from local agriculture, far from geographically situated community life, and not very resilient and reproducible.

Population aging posed a challenge for Western social protection systems, systems that, according to the UN, should be globalized to protect vulnerable populations that had not benefited at all from the economic advances linked to increased productivity. international. Global threats – weapons of mass destruction, transnational terrorism and crime, armed conflict – continued to lurk.

The robotization of the economy and its repercussions on the organization of work, Big Data, tracking systems, artificial intelligence or advances in the human genome imposed unforeseeable risks on freedom, the right to work or rank for the will acting.

To these old challenges, two new ones have been added:

The management of the health crisis raises questions for which there is still no answer: universalize the diagnostic tests, implement effective tracking techniques, how long to maintain the distancing measures, the development, production and massive application of vaccines, anticipate a second wave of contagions or balance health security and freedom.

We must cushion and resolve the economic crisis that is coming and that can bring down world GDP by 3% and Spanish GDP by 8% in 2020.

Will the present social experiment change collective life?

During the period of confinement, trends have emerged that could alter forms of social organization. Predicting whether these changes will be lasting or positive is to be reckless. However, it seems useful to identify some of those alterations that might have come to stay.

Behavioral patterns, although ambivalent, have previously revealed timid patterns. Spontaneous outbreaks of solidarity, awareness of interdependence, self-discipline in pursuit of the common good or reduction in consumption have been welcome.

Likewise, episodes of selfishness, conflicts over scarce goods, compulsive buying of certain products, unbridled use of networks and uncritical and disproportionate consumption of information have been common. What trend will succeed?

As for public policies to address the crisis, they have ranged between those who proposed greater integration and those who advocated seclusion across national borders.

The World Health Organization has been a major player, but also criticized for its dubious transparency and effectiveness in managing the crisis.

China has been considered both the root of the crisis and the savior and essential provider of medical supplies and logistical support.

The United States has adopted a unilateral attitude that puts its already deteriorating global leadership at risk. What will the world institutional architecture look like after the crisis?

Greater ecological awareness, but be careful

The disappeared geographic community has turned out to be essential, both for the dynamics of mutual support and for the generation of a collective resilience that is only achieved with the anchoring of basic life processes locally.

Ecological awareness has advanced, although economic imperatives may dispel it. Production and marketing have been altered, as the myth of immediate sourcing regardless of place of production has been exposed. Will value chains be shortened to bring the production of at least certain essential products closer to where they are consumed?

The world GDP has been one of the processes that has accelerated the most. Teleworking has been implemented without warning. Education has migrated to the online world. New communication technologies have been used extensively, expressly alphabetizing millions of people.

However, teleworking has not led to greater reconciliation, since it eliminates the healthy separation between home and work, duty and leisure, generates stress and concentration difficulties when spaces are not appropriate or the attention of children is urgent.

Online education has revealed great inequalities in families: the quality of the connection, competence and willingness to support children in school tasks, tools to manage stress and resolve conflicts peacefully.

Likewise, the overexposure to online information, in addition to alleviating the need for an abruptly interrupted contact, has brought other infections: false news, the possibility of being scams, loss of time and anxiety to respond to all messages. What will happen next?

The ethics of caring for and valuing the elderly, working at home, and early childhood education seem to have been strengthened, although many asylums became cemeteries and many homes became violent prisons for children and women. What will be the end result?

The professional status seems to have been altered, generating a new pyramid of hierarchies in which the top positions are occupied by health and supermarket staff, light and internet providers …

In addition, the so-called economic intangibles, which were previously located in the marginal areas of discourse, such as reciprocity and cooperation, move to the forefront of the debate. Will it be temporary or will it remain?

And now that?

Unless spontaneous manifestations of solidarity, both individual and institutional, create new patterns of behavior, it is likely that social inertia will return to the previous point of departure; This would be tragic since the future may bring more serious situations that require concerted action. Therefore, here are five tentative avenues to respond to the pending remains and to nurture the construction trends described:

The priority is to reinforce the mechanisms of global governance, with the vision of gradually federalizing relations between states. All social processes have been globalized except for politics. This pandemic could be the driving force to conclude the global integration process and prevent the catalyst from being a war.

Economic policy should take advantage of the situation to move towards the glocal: global vision and local action. Furthermore, environmental and cognitive sustainability should be underpinned. A fiscal policy that lowers, albeit temporarily, the highest incomes seems necessary to maintain social protection systems. In addition, the redistribution of food production, so that it is not concentrated in small territories, and considering itself a matter of security, is vital. It is time to try to reform the development model to make it more resilient, circular, equal and sensitive towards the most disadvantaged.

Relationships between individuals, the community and institutions must be redefined in the heat of the notion of interconnectedness and mutual empowerment. It is not a question of altruism, but of survival. It requires both learning and reformulating the notion of a geographic community that seems to claim its rightful place as a space for socialization and mutual support par excellence, but freed from both the oppressive overtones of traditional communities and the virtuality of affiliation communities. and online socializing.

The fourth line of exploration has to do with the universalization of interconnected local structures for learning, where expert knowledge, local culture and experience interact, in environments of consultative deliberation. This requires replacing the economy as the axis of social existence with knowledge generation about own collective development; and distinguish technoscientific knowledge from practical-ethical-political knowledge, since issues such as justice, public health and the common good require experts, action and debate.

Urgent feminize social life. It involves opening all spaces of collective life for women, allowing them to approach all spheres of power, so that they can collaborate with men in the construction of a more just society. Qualities historically linked to femininity — empathy, peaceful conflict resolution, tact and wisdom, holistic thinking, anticipation, reciprocal exchange — have acquired capital relevance in addressing problems.

In short, the critical situation in which we are living has merged three paths leading to the same future in the same crucible: that of pending matters, that of possible changes and that of necessary adjustments. It depends largely on its good outcome that this crisis becomes an opportunity and brings out the reinforced international society.

Sergio García Magariño, Researcher at I-Communitas, Institute for Advanced Social Research, Public University of Navarra

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.