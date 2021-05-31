The pending battles of the new Amazon CEO after the departure of Bezos

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon’s boss on July 5. Your substitute from that moment will be Andy Jassy, until now CEO of the subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS). He will take the reins of a company in a state of grace: in 2020, boosted by the pandemic, it billed 38% more than the previous year. But Jassy, ​​a man of the house, doesn’t have everything going for him. You will have to deal with attempts by multiple employees to create a union, controversy over alleged poor working conditions or an antitrust lawsuit from Washington against Amazon.

Bezos announced his decision in early February. You will step down from your position as CEO and become CEO. You think this is the right time to step away from command. In his words, Amazon is what it is today thanks to “invention.” “Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive, which makes it an optimal time for this transition,” he explained.

Andy Jassy will take over the role of Amazon, which hired 500,000 employees in 2020 and just announced the purchase of MGM

The numbers prove Bezos right. Amazon hired 500,000 people last year. In total, it has 1.3 million employees worldwide. The Seattle company continues to invest in its other business lines. A few days ago he announced an agreement to buy the legendary Metro Goldwyn Mayer studios for $ 8.45 billion (6.901 million euros). If the deal gets the go-ahead, it would be the second-largest investment in Amazon’s history. The first place would remain the purchase in 2017 of the supermarket chain Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion.

The e-commerce giant will also continue to invest in other businesses, such as autonomous cars or a satellite program. “Andy is well known within the company and has been with Amazon almost as long as I have (…) He will never let the universe make us typical,” defended the tycoon.

After graduating from Harvard, Andy Jassy (New York, 1968) worked for a collectibles company. In 1997 he joined Amazon and, three years later, he was already Bezos’ technical assistant. Jassy is known for being a curious man, who respects data a lot and who really believe in Amazon culture, according to The Wall Street Journal. Their career at the company took off, especially when they came up with the idea of ​​creating a cloud service provider in 2003. The platform, Amazon Web Services, was launched in 2006. Jassy has been its advocate and chief architect ever since. And today AWS is one of the company’s most profitable businesses.

That Jassy in tune with what Amazon means and his career within the multinational have made him the heir to Bezzos. “I think it would be quite impossible for someone from outside to take over from Jeff (…) There are many ideas and cultural principles to which it would have been difficult to adapt. Andy embodies Amazon culturally, ”a businessman very close to the company tells WSJ.

The first fronts of the ‘Jassy era’

To Amazon, on the other hand, several fronts have exploded in these months of transition. We have met one of them last week. Washington City Attorney Karl Racine has sued the tech for alleged antitrust practices. The lawsuit says that Amazon prohibits third-party sellers who use its platform from offering their products at lower prices on any other online portal. The company denies this and assures that it is the sellers themselves who set their prices. In any case, the end of this lawsuit would only be valid in the capital of the United States. The prosecutor’s judicial crusade, yes, adds to other regulatory scrutiny in the country to the technological giants.

In the United States, there is not a single union within Amazon. The last attempt to create one, in an Alabama warehouse, failed in early April.

The working conditions of the company’s workers in the US have also been in the spotlight for several weeks. For many years, Bezos has handled this type of controversy in a good way. But activism is growing within the company. In the United States, there is not a single union within Amazon. The last attempt to create one, in an Alabama warehouse, failed in early April. Although the complaints and discontent have also been heard in other stores and on social networks.

These events have increased the pressure on Amazon. Last week, in fact, Bezos held his last annual meeting with investors. One of the proposals that attracted the most attention called for the company to conduct an audit on its impact on workers’ civil rights. But the initiative did not get enough support.

Jassy will also have to attend to the plans proposed by the new US president, Joe biden, for large companies. The Democratic leader has proposed a corporate tax hike to pay for his new plan to renovate infrastructure, create jobs and modernize the country’s economy. A plan that Bezos has already publicly endorsed. The US Government, reports EFE, wants to agree with the G20 countries on a minimum tax on companies at a global level that allows “stable and fair” tax systems.

