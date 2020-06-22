Sunday June 21, 2020

The defender was once again the protagonist in the victory of Real Madrid, this time against Real Sociedad in San Sebastián, who, with the goal scored on this day, became the second most goalscorer in the history of La Liga. Check the goal here.

Sergio Ramos continues to make history at Real Madrid. The meringue captain was present in the victory over Real Sociedad and became the second most goalscorer defense in La Liga with 68 goals and surpassed Ronald Koeman who made 67. Now, the world champion with Spain will go for the Fernando brand. Iron, which accumulated 105 conquests.

CHECK THE CRIMINAL MARKED BY THE D.NSE: