“The penalty changed the game”

03/25/2021 at 22:58 CET

Alvaro Morata, Juventus Turin forward who has scored the only goal for Spain in Los Cármenes, he recognized at the end of the match against Grecia (1-1) in Granada that they were already expecting a rival locked up in their area and that, despite the draw at one “You have to keep working, all together, to get ahead.”

“Well, it was an accident, right?” Morata, to add that “we knew that they would propose this type of match but the penalty in an isolated play changed the game.”

The ram recognized that “It has been difficult for us to create occasions when they were locked up. The draw is not the result we wanted, but we have time and we have to keep fighting. “

Morata also said that he suffered a penalty, but that the referee did not see. “They elbowed me in the face, but without VAR it is difficult for them to see it, but you have to be more positive than negative and look forward. “

“What we have to do now is rest and prepare the next game, against Georgia. How do I wait for this match? Well, more or less the same as against the Greeks, so we will have to be patient, “he said. Morata.