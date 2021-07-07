The penalties came out this time cross and Spain falls against Italy

07/06/2021 at 11:52 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – London (Special Envoy)

Spain fell in the semifinals of Euro 2021 on penalties. La Roja made enough merits to win the match, but had to go in tow as a result of Chiesa’s goal, Morata was able to draw, but the controversial forward could not be the hero as he himself missed the decisive penalty in the batch that put an end to illusions.

ITA

ESP

Italy

Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson (Toloi, 73 ‘), Jorginho, Barella (Locatelli, 85’), Verratti (Pessina, 73 ‘), Chiesa (Bernardeschi, 106’), Immobile (Berardi, 60 ‘) and Insigne (Belotti, 85 ‘)

Spain

Unai Simón, Azpilicueta (Marcos Llorente, 80 ‘), Eric Garcia (Pau Torres, 108’), Laporte, Jordi Alba, Busquets (Thiago, 105 ‘), Koke (Rodri, 69’), Pedri, Ferran Torres (Morata, 60 ‘), Oyarzabal (Gerard Moreno, 69’) and Olmo

Goals

1-0, Chiesa (59 ‘); 1-1, Morata (80 ‘) Penalties (4-2): Unai stops Locatelli; Elm shoots high; 1-0, Belotti; 1-1, Gerard Moreno; 2-1, Bonucci; 2-2, Thiago; 3-2, Bernardeschi; Donnarumma for Morata; 4-2, Jorginho

Referee

Felix Brych (German). TA: Toloi (97 ‘), Bonucci (117’) / Busquets (50 ‘)

Incidents

Wembley, 65,000 spectators

Luis Enrique reserved a surprise and this was the absence of the eleven of Morata to play with Dani Olmo from false nine. Oyarzabal entered to act on the right and Ferran Torres did so on the left. A totally remodeled trident to look for cracks in the solid Italian defense.

Spain took the starting ball with a rival who looked for his options with the speed of the tips at the back of the Spanish rear. Immobile was always on the edge of the offside to take advantage of any mistake by Eric Garcia and Laporte.

Ferran Torres, on a good diagonal, had the first chance with a deflected low shot, while Italy broke with Emerson on the left, dodged Unai and left the ball to Barella, who got involved on the edge of the area and did not get to shoot at an empty door. It was a serious warning that azzurra with little could really do harm.

The selection bit up to try to play constantly in the opposite field with a Dani Olmo who was a nuisance in the center. From his boots came a dry pitch that Donnarumma was able to save and tried again with a high whiplash. Spain was able to accelerate in the three-quarter zone with a heavenly Pedri. Every time the ball passed his feet, something was generated and that was how he combined with Alba until he found Oyarzabal in the vertex of the area and spliced ​​to the clouds.

Stick and Italian revival

The game was shaken before the break and Emerson was able to deliver a severe blow with a non-angled pitch that crashed into the post.. A scare before catching air in injury time.

Italy saw that he had to get out of the cave and was much more electric in the restart. Immobile warned early and the duel entered a give and take. Busquets accompanied one against Oyarzabal and did not find a goal for very little and Unai Simón covered Chiesa well. The meta of the Athetic could no longer do anything in a counter in which Laporte was quick to remove, but the rebound was left to Chiesa who sent the ball to the squad.

Italy had come up with the idea of ​​moving the game and Spain had to start again in search of a draw. Morata entered the field and they arrived two consecutive times. Oyarzabal failed to head a frank ball and Olmo connected with the outside, brushing the post. On the other side, Unai avoided the second Italian goal.

Hope with Morata

Luis Enrique put his second nine, Gerard Moreno, and Rodri to give strength to the core. When Luis Enrique planned to end two physical marvels like Marcos Llorente and Adama, came the Spanish claw. Dazzling wall by Dani Olmo with Morata and the juventine defined with quality to tie with the left-handed player.

There were ten minutes left and Spain sought victory, but the match went to extra time. A series of rebounds in a foul thrown by Olmo could mean the Spanish goal in an added time in which the Red continued trying, although the forces were failing and not even the entry of Thiago reactivated the game.

As against Switzerland, the penalties were reached and this time the outcome was fateful. The shootout started well with Unai Simón stopping Locatelli’s penalty, but Olmo shot high afterward. Gerard Moreno and Thiago, for Spain, and Bonucci and Bernardeschi, for Italy, scored, while Donnarumma stopped Morata’s maximum penalty before Jorginho, with paradinha, deceived Unai and put the Italians to the final.