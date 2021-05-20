The Peña Deportiva and El Prat divide the points and draw 1-1

05/20/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the Municipal of Santa Eulalia d’Riu and who faced the Sports Club and to Prat it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Sports Club He faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Espanyol B by a score of 1-3. Regarding the visiting team, the Prat won 1-2 away from home their last match in the tournament against Valencia Mestalla. With this result, the local team was left with the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Prat ranked third at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Sports Club, who took advantage of the play to inaugurate the scoring by means of a goal of Boat, ending the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

In the second half he scored a goal Prat, who put the tables with a goal from Huntsman in minute 75, concluding the confrontation with a score of 1-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sports Club gave entrance to Boat, Loren Y Andreu for Miguelete, Fran Y towers, Meanwhile he Prat gave entrance to Huntsman, Civil Y Astals for Domi, Pablo Ufano Y Jimenez.

The referee admonished From Val by the Sports Club already Putxi Y Guzman by the Pratense team.

At the moment, the Sports Club he is left with 34 points and the Prat with 32 points.

On the following day the team of Raul Casany will face against Olot, Meanwhile he Prat Pedro Dolera will be measured against him Orihuela CF.

Data sheetSports Club:Fran (Loren, min.70), Crespo, Pau Pomar, Pereira, Cruz, Fran (Loren, min.70), De Val, Torres (Andreu, min.77), Aarón, Miguelete (Barca, min.6) and Antonio LopezPrat:Craviotto, Bruno Perone, Figueras, Putxi, Guzmán, Padilla, Jiménez (Astals, min.59), Neeskens, Domi (Montero, min.46), Pablo Ufano (Civil, min.46) and Javi MartosStadium:Municipal of Santa Eulalia d’RiuGoals:Barca (1-0, min. 45) and Montero (1-1, min. 75)