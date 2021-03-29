The peculiar exercise of Florencia Peña in a thong that drives her followers crazy

Florence Peña revealed her workout routine before going live on her Team Flower show. In a post on Instagram, the actress and host showed her followers that she did stretching and different yoga poses in thong before dressing, but the moment was derailed and had a funny ending.

“Yoga in the dressing room, before the 100 programs of Flor de Equipo,” wrote the host on the social network where she has more than 5.2 million followers.

Helped by someone from her team, Peña was tempted while doing a glute exercise to release tension from the lower back. However, the situation that was supposed to be relaxing turned to comedy when his assistant asked him if he had done him good.

“Yes, it goes,” says the driver in the video, while someone takes her ankles to relax her legs from an armchair. “Did it do you good?”, Asks his assistant. “There, there”, she responds with a laugh, adding that she is “a person with a lot of blood in her head. “There it is, or not, divine”, compliments the staff person. More relaxed, the actress concludes the scene with a sensual posture in her underwear, in front of what her classmates ask her: “Flower, cover yourself, it’s very cold!”

