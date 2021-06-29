The pearls of the first day of Wimbledon

Two years ago, the London lawn had not had top-level action. Due to the pandemic, the Wimbledon organizers did not hesitate to suspend the 2020 edition, so the last meeting had been the historic end that Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in 2019. This Monday, the traditional Grand Slam He returned to put first in a day that had everything.

Novak had to perspire to win. (.)

The first turn of the Central Court had the Debut of current defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Serbian faced Jack draper, a young American who won the first set, although he could not sustain his performance and finished yielding to the world’s number one 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Andy Murray, returned to the Wimbledon main draw after four years, where he became champion in 2013 and 2016. For the first round, was measured against Nikoloz Basilashvili in a game that got complicated towards the end. Won the first two sets playing very solidly and effectively by 6-4 and 6-3. The Scot maintained the good level in the third set, and got to be 5-0 up. However, the Georgian He reacted and was able to take it forward to take it 7-5. Finally, Murray resolved the match in the fourth set 6-3, in three and a half hours of play.

The local returned to the Central court. (.)

One of the surprises was the premature elimination of Rolad Garros finalist, Stéfanos Tsitsipás. The Greek fell to Frances Tiafoe by a forceful 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3. The 22-year-old came to the grass like third best seeded and with aspirations to go far in the painting. Now it will remain for you as a consolation, play the doubles tournament with his brother Petros.

Tribute to scientists

Something that we got used to seeing in the pandemic was the stadiums of the most important sporting events in the world, empty. This has been changing in the last few months thanks to the discovery of vaccines against the virus.

In this sense, prior to Djokovic’s presentation at the Center Court, a tribute to the group of researchers in charge of developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, who were present at the stadium. There was special mention to Sarah Gilbert, the researcher who was in charge of the investigation, to whom the public He stood cheering for several minutes.

Thanks to vaccines developed and manufactured in the country, the London Grand Slam will be able to have 50% of the maximum capacity of spectators. Something that will change 100% from the quarterfinals of the competition.

Argentines

.It was not a good day for the Argentines in London. Facundo Bagnis fell in his presentation against the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic by 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-7. For its part, the Azuleño Federico Delbonis could not against Russian Andrey Rublev, and lost 6-4, 4-6, 1-6 and 2-6. The match of Diego Schwartzman, was suspended for lack of light when the Argentine beat him 6-3 and 6-4 to the controversial Benoit Paire. On the feminine side, Nadia podoroska will finally debut this Tuesday before the American Ann Li.

Bad start for the Argentines. (.)

They remain to make their presentation at the third Grand Slam of the season, Guido pella against the Italian Matteo Berrettini, Juan Ignacio Londero in front of Gianluca Mager, Federico Coria before the Colombian Daniel Elahí Galán and Marco Trungelliti that Benjamin Bonzi will be measured.

