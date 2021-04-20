The ‘Peaky Blinders’ tribute to Helen McCrory

‘Peaky Blinders’: 10 Unforgivable Mistakes We Should Talk About Esme Shelby Returns To ‘Peaky Blinders’ For Its Final Season

After the emotional farewell to Cillian Murphy and JK Rowling, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ team also wanted to pay tribute to Helen McCrory, who passed away last week at age 52 from cancer.

The technical and artistic team of the series, in which the actress played Aunt Polly Gray, published on the official social networks of fiction an image of a clapperboard with a drawing of Helen’s face accompanied by the message: “Rest in peace, Helen ”. With the text “You will always be part of the ‘Peaky Blinders’ family”, his colleagues have shared their particular farewell to the interpreter.

Anthony Byrne, director of the series and author of the photograph, also shared it for his followers along with an emotional farewell text: “Today was beautiful, strange, sad and surreal. Polly Gray will always be in front of our cameras. It has meant a lot to me and the entire ‘Peaky Blinders’ team to have a picture of Helen on set with us every day […] Many glasses were raised in Manchester on Friday night in his honor. Helen was a force of nature and her loss is immense for film, television and theater. I am honored to have worked with her telling the story of the Shelbys and seeing her talents shine as matriarch Polly Gray. The Peaky family will miss her very much. “

