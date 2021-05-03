The Peacemaker series will have connections to the DCEU

Peacemaker, the spin-off series of The Suicide Squad, will give us great surprises and connections.

While we wait for The Suicide Squad, a film by James Gunn that began its post-production process in December, to hit theaters, fans will also have to wait for its spin-off. That said, Peacemaker will be a series for HBO Max starring the character of John Cena and fans are very excited to see this project, which will again feature Gunn.

This past Friday, Steve Agee, who plays John Economos and does King Shark’s motion capture on set, tweeted that they had just finished a great week of work and that the show’s crew was awesome. Following this, James Gunn shared the post adding: “People do not know what awaits them”, and then he took the opportunity to answer a very good question from one of his followers about what we will see in the Peacemaker series.

Many connections

When asked by a fan if Peacemaker will have connections or references to the rest of the DC Extended Universe, James Gunn was blunt and blunt in his answer: “Maybe.” An answer that leaves the door open and gives us more hope that it will be a definite yes to no.

The cast of the Peacemaker series is completed by Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6 and simultaneously on HBO Max in the US. The Peacemaker series can be seen on the streaming platform sometime in 2022.