the PC market grows between 32 and 55% in the first quarter of the year, according to Gartner and IDC

The world continues to buy computers as if there is no tomorrow. And although the problem of component shortages is shaking the production chain, the PC market is experiencing a very sweet moment in which it does not stop reaping growth quarter after quarter.

During the first three months of the year, more personal computers were sold again than in the same period last year. Growth is in the double digits, although the increase depends a lot on which consultancy we refer to.

Between 70 and 84 million sold

Gartner estimates that, after 69.9 million units were sold, these growths for desktops and laptops are 32 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, IDC raises its bet and estimates that, after selling 84 million of computers, growth by 55 percent.

It should be noted that Gartner does not include Chromebooks in its results, but it has ensured that its sales have experienced a triple digit growth in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the previous year. Something that is due, above all, to the investment of educational institutions in North America. If Chromebook sales are included, the total global PC market has grown 47% according to Gartner.

Business

Sales Q1 2021

Market share (%)

Sales q1 2020

Market share (%)

Increase

lenovo

17,548,400

25.1

12,330,400

23.3

42.3

hp

14,963,000

21.4

11,119,600

21.0

34.6

dell

11,542,000

16.5

10,226,700

19.3

12.9

Manzana

5,572,700

8.0

3,751,000

7.1

48.6

Acer

3,968,900

5.7

2,905,500

5.5

36.6

asus

3,742,400

5.4

2,679,200

5.1

39.7

others

12,532,000

17.9

9,915,800

18.7

26.4

total

69,869,500

100.0

52,928,300

100.0

32.0

This consultancy also assures that in 20 years it had not seen such a high growth figure. Regarding sales in EMEA, Gartner figures the increase at 30.9% (with 22.4 million units sold). Continued lockdowns have primarily driven demand for laptops and Chromebooks. Gartner ensures that consumers are updating their machines to avoid limitations such as battery life, processor speeds or smaller screens.

Meanwhile, IDC explains that normally the first quarter always has a worse performance than the last of the previous year but that, even with that, the difference is very small, barely 8%. The last time a similar figure was seen was in the first quarter of 2012, when the difference from the previous quarter was 7.5%.

It could have been better

What these two consulting firms agree on is that these figures could have been even higher had it not been for the chip shortage which has plagued the market for several months.

It should be remembered that this problem in the supply of semiconductors is affecting many industries: from automobiles to consoles and the PC components market. There are several reports of the delays that can occur in the arrival of new models and in which graphic card companies are marketing old models to make up for this lack of components.

IDC also puts its finger on the issue of prices, since this shortage has contributed to an increase of the sames. In addition, he warns that this lack of components is likely to be a problem throughout 2021, as it will make it difficult to have computers on the market.

Both consultants believe, in any case, that demand for personal computers will remain high throughout 2021.