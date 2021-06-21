The Pavelló Menorca will host Grupotel Menorca Basketball Week

06/21/2021 at 12:05 PM CEST

The Pavelló Menorca will host the next 25, 26 and 27 June the Grupotel Menorca Basketball Week. A tournament that will face the U19 teams of the Balearic Islands, Spain, Mali and Senegal, and will serve as preparation for the FIBA ​​U19 World Cup 2021, which will be played in Latvia from July 3.

The tournament, organized by the Federació de Bàsquet de les Illes Balears and the Club Bàsquet Menorca, begins on Friday 25, at 6:00 p.m., with Mali-Senegal, while at 8:30 p.m., Javier Zamora’s Spain will will face a combination of players from Illes Balears.

On Saturday 26, and at the same times, Senegal-Illes Balears and Spain-Mali will be played, while on Sunday the last day will take place, with Illes Balears-Mali, at 5:30 p.m., and Spain-Senegal from 20 hours, which will close the tournament.

The presentation of Grupotel Menorca Basket Week, a tournament that has the collaboration of Grupotel Hotels & Resorts, Consell Insular de Menorca, Ajuntament de Maó and Turismo de Menorca, will take place on the 23rd. Previously, Juanjo Talens, president of the FBIB, has expressed his satisfaction for the celebration of this appointment. “From the Federation we will always try to promote international tournaments in the different islands. Menorca meets all the conditions to host events of these characteristics on a recurring basis. We would like Menorca Basket Week to become an annual basketball week of the highest level, a reference event because Menorca has everything for it & rdquor ;, says Talens.

Audience assistance

In tune with the improvement of the epidemiological situation, Grupotel Menorca Basketball Week has planned the attendance of the public, with a capacity of 1,500 people. Tickets can be purchased from Tuesday, June 22 through tickets.basquetmenorca.com and at the box office, each day of the tournament, one hour before the start of the first match.

A price of 10 euros (non-members) / 5 euros (Hestia Menorca members) per day, and 20 euros (non-members) / 15 euros per season ticket for the entire tournament, and free entry for those under 14 years. All attendees must observe the prevention measures marked in the Covid protocol.

In addition, the Grupotel Menorca Basketball Week can also be enjoyed remotely through the social networks of Hestia Menorca and the Federació de Bàsquet de les Illes Balears. All matches and additional content can be followed through the Bàsquet Menorca YouTube channel.