The pattern arrived: Dominican Wander Franco, baseball’s best prospect, was called by Tampa Bay to make his MLB debut



Franco was in Spring Training prior to the start of the season.

Photo: Michael Reaves / .

It’s time to Wander franco. After weeks of much anticipation, the Tampa Bay Rays finally made up his mind: He called the Dominican 20 years old, the best MLB prospect, to debut in as soon as this week. “El Patron” arrived.

Wander Franco, by consensus, is the best prospect in all of organized baseball in two years. This season at Triple-A showed why he is considered as such: he hit .315 average and 35 RBIs in 39 games.

Wander Franco, who is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, is headed to the big leagues with the Rays, first reported by Tampa Bay Times and confirmed to @JeffPassan. He’s been hitting .323 / .376 / .601 in AAA. pic.twitter.com/0Jvdm5KW3F – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021

The fans were asking for it and the team listened. The a native of Baní was signed by two Tampa Bay scouts for $ 3.8 million in 2017.

Franco, originally a shortstop, has also played second and third base lately to add more value to his figure, especially in a highly competitive environment like the Major Leagues.

“We have some wonderful news for you“: This is how Tampa Bay announced the rise of its jewel, who debuts on Tuesday, June 22 against the Boston Red Sox, at Tropicana Field.

We have some Wanderful news – Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 21, 2021

“El Patron”, as he is called by his companions, will become the first MLB player to be born in 2001. In other words, it will be the youngest major league. The hype for its premiere is phenomenal.

BUCKLE UP FOR THIS: When he debuts Tuesday, Wander Franco will be the first-ever Major Leaguer born in the year 2001. – Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) June 21, 2021

Wander Franco: the most anticipated

Since Wander franco He participated in Spring Training this year, and even since last season, there is talk of his capabilities and the potential he has. And expectations are so high with the young Dominican that his name is already capable of moving the collectors market like few others.

In May, a card for the 20-year-old shortstop was auctioned and sold for $ 198,030.. Impressive. It was the most expensive card that Franco has sold so far. And let’s remember, without having debuted in the Major Leagues.

Final Sale Price: $ 198,030 An all-time record for any Wander Franco card. pic.twitter.com/LyrfHhBiQU – Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) May 23, 2021

Tampa Bay Rays have a 43-30 record, but is going through a losing streak of six consecutive defeats. The call to Frank, who will surely inject energy to the whole group to overcome the bad moment. He is halfway through Boston in the fight for the lead in the AL East.

“El Patron” took over the Minor Leagues. His defense more than delivers. And in attack not to mention: ambidextrous, with power and a lot of speed. He has the mixed skills to make a mark. Your time has come.