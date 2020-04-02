The New England Patriots sent the franchise plane to China to pick up 1.2 million N95 masks, crucial personal protective equipment for doctors and health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aircraft returns Thursday to Boston’s Logan Airport.

The Governor of Massachusetts, Charlie BakerHe said he had obtained the masks through manufacturers in China, but had no way of transporting them outside the country and back to the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Our most important flight.

More supplies will be needed! Please join our ongoing efforts: https://t.co/23xDMPbJjn https://t.co/jJtiupDBk3

– New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 2, 2020

It was then that Patriots chief operating officer Jonathan Kraft, who is also chairman of the board at Massachusetts General Hospital, came up with the idea of ​​using the team’s plane.

“I’ve never seen so much bureaucracy in so many forms and obstacles that we had to overcome,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

“In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have an important responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us.”

The 1.7 million masks had been obtained, but only 1.2 fit in the Boeing 767 designed to transport people, instead of cargo, a cost of approximately $ 2 million.

