the path to self-consumption

There is a urgency to promote renewable energy sources since the combustion of fossil sources to generate thermal and electrical energy produces greenhouse gases and, as we already know, these gases cause environmental damage and contribute to climate change. Many companies and individuals have begun to contribute their grain of sand with the use of solar panels.

Getting enough energy for the present and the future through these renewable energies, as well as ending dependence on fossil fuels is a challenge, but the answer lies in the energy transition.

What is the energy transition?

The energy transition is the path towards transforming the global energy sector from fossils to zero carbon by the second half of the 21st century. At the heart of this issue is the need to reduce energy-related CO2 emissions to limit climate change. The decarbonisation of the energy sector requires urgent action on a global scale, and while a global energy transition is underway, more action is needed to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Renewable energy and energy efficiency measures can potentially achieve the 90% of required carbon reductions. The energy transition will be possible thanks to information technology, smart technology, policy frameworks and market instruments.

What about solar energy?

Solar energy technologies convert the energy in sunlight into electricity, either directly through photovoltaic energy or indirectly through concentrated solar energy, or a combination of both.

The EU is a pioneer in the expansion of solar power and has taken significant steps to boost market acceptance and make technologies more accessible for consumers to install solar panels, particularly through the package. Clean energy for all Europeans.

Due to a strong industrial base, solar energy has quickly become one of the cheapest technologies for generating electricity in the world. Between 2009 and 2018, production costs decreased by 75% while the market continued to expand.

In 2018, the EU market grew by 8 GW, and by an estimated 15-17 GW in 2019. The solar market is expected to continue to grow from 2021, making solar capacity a cornerstone of the transition to clean energies.

Path of self-consumption

Self-consumption (with photovoltaic energy) resides in the installation of a generating plant, not necessarily large rather small, in our businesses, on the roofs of our homes or in industrial buildings to take advantage of solar energy to the maximum without having the need to store energy surplus. This means that all the power you produce ends up being used and does not have to be injected into the grid.

In conclusion, the installation of these solar panels for self-consumption implies an energy revolution that in turn represents the natural path towards the so-called distributed generation: each will consume their own energy without having to sue the power grid.