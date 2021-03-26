The path opened by the pandemic for more women to be in management positions

The advancement of women is uneven in companies. (Photo: iStock)

Little by little, Mexican women are consolidating their place in Management positions in companies. Your promotion is slow and stumbling, but is on the rise. In 2019, they held 26% of management positions in Mexico; in 2020, they reached the maximum peak of 37% and in 2021 the figure is 35%, ranking seventh globally.

Regarding the proportion of female managers worldwide, the figure reached 31%, compared to 29% last year.

#MissingWomen

According to a UN Women study, only 27% of leadership positions in the media are held by women.

There can be no full freedom of expression if the voice of women is not equal.

Management positions for women

The The increase in the presence of women in managerial positions is largely explained by the labor flexibility that has led to the pandemic: Social distancing forced companies to migrate to digital work, which has made it possible for women to have their own working hours, fully participate in online meetings and the elimination of pressure for travel, highlights the document Power of working together: emerging practices that promote the economic empowerment of women.

But not everything has been positive, the report by Grant Thornton, an auditing, consulting and legal and financial advisory firm with a presence in more than 130 countries, recognizes that women have assumed more responsibilities at home.

“A combined investigation from the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Zurich found that in the UK, the US and Germany, women of all income levels were more responsible for childcare and home schooling than men during the great confinement ”.

And it abounds: “In light of these studies, it is not surprising that 45% of those surveyed by Grant Thornton expect that, overall, Covid-19 will have a negative effect on women’s career paths in the short term.”

Among other aspects, it is necessary that men gradually assume more care functions in the family environment, according to this study in which 4,972 business leaders from 29 world economies participated, of which, there were registered 105 businessmen from Mexico.

Actions to promote more diverse and inclusive leadership

Veronica Galindo, Audit Partner in Mexico City of Salles Sainz Grant Thornton SC, highlights that Mexican companies need plans to retain female talent. “Programs where female directors talk about their experience with the youngest or those who are just beginning a professional career to prevent themselves from setting limits, thinking that they are not going to achieve it.”

He adds that companies must have evaluation systems and very well structured professional growth programs that measure people’s capacities, knowledge and abilities, providing an even floor so that men and women can develop. With robust programs, even “cronyism” can be eliminated.

“Although many companies already have programs of this type, we still have a long way to go to achieve labor equality from large corporations to the smallest family businesses,” says Galindo.

The rise in Mexican companies

Although the organizations perpetuate the sexist culture of the country, when the practices of Mexican companies are analyzed in detail, it is observed that where the promotion of men in managerial positions is favored is in the longest-lived companies, which repeat non-existent practices. institutionalized, indicates the academic Anabella Dávila.

“We do not see it in new organizations or in companies linked to global supply chains, since being daughters of globalization, they have to follow certain rules and procedures to be able to stay active in those chains, such as promoting equity and diversity,” he details the researcher attached to the Graduate School of Business Administration and Management (EGADE Business School) of Tec de Monterrey.

Another characteristic that plays a role against female leadership is that women are promoted vertically and men horizontally.

Dávila explains: “When you see who is being promoted in a managerial career, that person, generally a male, had horizontal promotions that allowed him to get to know the whole company, which made him suitable to lead it; but a woman does not run horizontally, she runs vertically, which is an impediment when making a decision ”.

The longest-lived companies are those that tend to be larger, they are the ones that offer more job and challenging opportunities, the problem is that they tend to be family businesses as well; a recurring practice is for daughters to take on secondary roles.

“In Mexican companies, women do participate in senior management but in support positions, not in strategic or leadership positions. Few have an impact on the performance of your company, for example in finance, production or sales. They are usually functions performed by men ”, describes the professor of Administration at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

How to get women promoted to managerial positions? Anabella Dávila is very clear: they have to train. In the Master of Business Administration (MBA) they train in areas such as manufacturing, maintenance, internationalization or marketing. “MBAs are very important because they train to understand the entire company, they are not restricted to the positions they generally occupy such as public relations or human resources.”

It is also important that there are more women on the boards of directors, it is a topic that is recommended among the best business practices, the problem is that it is not enough with one or two women because they do not have much impact.

According to the specialist, “it is in senior management where you see the new issues that are coming for business, and one of them is equity and diversity; If those decisions are not made there and policies are promoted for the company, then we are wrong ”.

Leadership qualities

The annual report Women in Business 2021, which takes up some of the best practices of governments and companies of the G-7 (countries considered with greater economic and political weight, made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom Kingdom) and the European Union to promote gender equality in the workplace, mentions the qualities that men and women should have in managerial positions.

“Adapt to change, be innovative, collaborative, resilient, courageous when taking risks, focused on benefits, empathetic, purposeful, directive, connected to the business community and self-knowledge.”

Galindo adds that they must have the facility to transmit messages to their entire work team. “All the above qualities can make a difference in the future of a business for what without a doubt are skills that people who occupy management positions must have.