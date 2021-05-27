The path of the witches

Greetings marvelita people! The series “WandaVision” on the streaming platform Disney + was a blow to the table so that the character of the Scarlet Witch enjoyed a more important popularity than in his previous appearances in the MCU films. The great performance of Elizabeth Olsen had a lot to do with this media rise, but the character had already been worthwhile in the comics for several decades.

However, I am not here to take a tour of the editorial life of the Scarlet Witch, but to tell you about the Omnibus that Panini has taken from the character this month, and that compiles in full the stage that James Robinson wrote. Logically, the presence of the series has served as a pretext so that now different reissues of classic stories both of the Scarlet Witch alone and accompanied by The Vision begin to see the light. And that’s good, because there is quite a bit of interesting material.

You have to start by saying that this stage of Robinson from 2015 had been published by Panini between 2016 and 2017 in its “100% Marvel Collection” format in three softcover volumes. To date, it is not that they were impossible to find, whether they were new or second-hand copies, but in these cases it is always a great option to have an entire stage in a single volume, to be able to enjoy it at once.

On this occasion, the story that we will meet implies a journey that Wanda Maximoff will take throughout the world to fix witchcraftWell, there is someone conspiring to change things, and not precisely for the good of humanity or the witches. Thus, we will follow Wanda throughout many issues visiting different places on Earth, with a certain touch of supernatural investigation as well as magical problem solving, including even a visit to Spain, to solve a plot where nuns are involved. and inquisitors.

There will also be room for personal and family revelations, as Wanda will have to travel to Serbia to find out more about her roots.. This is how you will discover the origin and identity of your parents. In the same way, and as it could not be missing in a collection like this, Pietro “Mercurio” Maximoff will also appear, in an issue where he will have a long conversation with Wanda. Some numbers that offer new ideas in what has been Wanda’s past, and consequently, will have the appearance of more

At the head of the collection is James Robinson to the scripts, doing a remarkable job, because she is able to weave a story that has very good moments both in the different situations that arise and that Wanda must solve, and in those moments of interaction where she discovers things about herself and her roots . There are people who consider this one of the best stages of the Scarlet Witch, and I do not usually give verdicts in these cases because in the end it is still a personal matter, but without a doubt we are facing a more than interesting stage that is worth it. be read.

On the other hand, the section most susceptible to appreciation is the graphic, as there is a very considerable dance of artists (where we have Javier Pulido) who illustrate or color the stories, giving that feeling that, if Wanda travels around the globe to investigate different events related to witchcraft, the reader makes a similar trip but to see a story told through the styles of each person involved in the graphic aspect of this stage. That always has good or bad things, but as I usually say, in cases like these, with so many people involved in a project, the normal thing is that there are things for everyone to like, since comparisons are inevitable between what artistic style they like. more or less who reads.

I would not like to forget to mention the great work done by the Valladolid artist David Aja, who makes the covers of the entire series, for which he won an Eisner Award in 2016. And ultimately I don’t have much more to say to you. The edition is in hardcover and it is a good opportunity to have this stage of the Scarlet Witch in full, and I think that if you are attracted to the character and you give it a chance, it will not leave you indifferent. Until another!