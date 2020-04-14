The same day that we know that it will reach Nintendo Switch, the puzzle game, Damaged In Transit, we also received the news that Archaica: The Path of Light, another title of the genre, will reach the catalog of the current Nintendo console. Developed by Two Mammoths and published by Drageus Games, can be purchased from next April 24 at the price of € 14.99, as it is shown in the official tab of the eShop, It will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while it had already reached Steam in 2017, where it has very good reviews.

As we say, two games of the same genre, but that, both its gameplay and its artistic side are very different. The levels Archaica: The Path of Light They will put at our disposal something that, almost certainly, we have manipulated in other video games: crystals that emit light rays and reflector panels. We will have to carry these rays, from their origin, to a specific point on the stage, using reflections.

We have to put our efforts into overcoming more than 50 levels, increasingly complicated, with new mechanics and even 12 types of gadgets they will manipulate light differently, in order to discover all the endings of Archaica: The Path of Light. The soundtrack environmental and relaxing, conducive to solving the different puzzles in the 6 locations that we will visit, meadows, desert and volcanoes, among other.

Archaica: The Path of Light will bring many puzzles and a magical setting

Archaica: The Path of Light It comes to clear our minds and keep us entertained for a while, thinking about how to solve your puzzles. On the official channel of Youtube from your distributor, the official trailer for the version of Nintendo Switch, where we can see some of its puzzles, a small sample of its soundtrack, as well as a very striking visual section, not only for its striking colors, but for the structures that make up the scenarios that we will visit.

