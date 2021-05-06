The path for a registered nurse abroad to validate their career in NY begins with passing an exam

How complicated can it be for a nurse who has studied in a Latin American country, the validation process to qualify for exercise your career in a health center in this country?

The Dr Arístides Restituyo, president of the Hispanic Association of Health Workers (AHPSI), emphasizes when faced with this question, which sometimes arouses many fears and doubts, that there are many informative tools on how to apply for licenses and especially How to prepare.

“Obviously many times our professionals who come from our countries with excellent training, have the language barrier. But there are resources so that you can begin to walk this path with patience. We always tell you in our consultancies that you have to try. Each case is different, “said Restituyo.

There are several aspects that these health professionals they must be very clear.

The first step is to connect with the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), it is an independent organization through which nursing regulatory bodies advise on matters of interest and concern common issues affecting public health, safety and well-being, including the development of nursing licenses.

In fact, last month NCSBN launched the Guide to obtain a Nurse License tool that provides all the guidance and resources to achieve this goal: there you will find all the details to achieve the Nurse License (RN) or practical nurse – vocational with license (LPN / VN).

“For many years we have received inquiries from nurses, especially professionals who come from other countries, about the process of obtaining the license,” he says. NCSBN spokesperson Nancy Spector.

It is a innovative web tool, turned into a one-stop shop for these healthcare professionals, who want to know how to navigate the collection system, exams and applications, to obtain authorization to carry out this work in the different facilities of the health system.

“It is an invaluable resource for nurses to learn about licensing requirements and also provides links to license applications for each state. They can also know the laws of practice, information about the Nursing Licensing Agreement and much more, “Spector reported, via a press release.

Nurses trained in other countries, can find in this new interactive guide details about the specific requirements, depending on the place where they plan to live, as well as the best way to take your exams. Similarly, credential evaluation services accepted.

For his part, Dr Restitute of AHPSI who directs this Hispanic organization that is responsible for connecting health professionals to join the hospital workforce in the area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, reiterates that these professionals should achieve, as a first step, the confidence that with determination, “yes they will.”

“For us who connect with very high-level personnel, trained in Latin American universitiesIt gives us great satisfaction to know how our doctors, nurses and dentists continue to enter the payroll of the health services. Obviously you have to pass exams, there are many challenges, but the first attitude is trust that it is not an impossible path ”, stressed the Dominican doctor.

AHPSI leader warns that the first step for a Latina nurse, graduated from a recognized program abroad, is to obtain authorization for the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) “.

This test is applied on a computer and most of its approaches are in multiple choice.

The NCLEX is designed to assess the knowledge and skills essential for the safe and effective practice of this activity at the entry level. Is about computerized adaptive testing of variable length. They are not offered in paper and pencil, nor are there formats for oral evaluations.

Minimum requirements to work as a nurse in NY

It is imperative to be a graduate of a nursing program accepted by the State of New York. It is ideal to speak fluent English, with mastery of medical language. It is required to pass the exam NCLEX-RN. It is necessary to obtain a license from the State of New York. In the country there is no federal license that serves the entire country. In New York, there are four types of licenses for these professionals: Registered Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Practitioner, Licensed Practical Nurse, and Nurse Practitioner. Through the website of the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) you can have the details of how to opt for the license to work in NY health centers, the fact of having permits granted by other states does not mean that are valid here. In New York, midwifery is not considered an equivalent profession to nursing. It is an independently licensed profession. To be licensed in New York State, you must be of good moral character, be at least seventeen years old, be a graduate of a NYSED acceptable nursing education program, and complete the infection control courses required.

