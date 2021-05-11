The pasture that Nurmagomedov hopes to return to the UFC

The Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, lightweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) who announced his retirement in October, hinted on Wednesday that he could return to the ring if he is paid $ 100 million.

“If you decide to finish, then finish. But, most likely, Dana (White, president of the UFC) offer me money. If, say, it’s $ 100 million, it will be a problem to make a decision. We will see what it raises, “he commented at a press conference in a Moscow hotel.

Nurmagomedov, who at 32 has to his credit a full 29 victories in the Mixed martial arts (MMA), should meet with White shortly, a meeting that could take place before the end of the year in Abu Dhabi.

“I think it is something (his return) that will haunt me until the end of my life,” said the Russian.

The Russian officially retired after defeating on October 24 Justin gaethje, claiming that he had promised it to his mother after his father’s death months before from coronavirus.

According to the press, the UFC wanted Nurmagomedov to play at least his 30th fight against Georges St-Pierre.

What the Caucasian fighter did rule out today is a new fight against the Irishman Conor mcgregor, which he defeated in September 2019.

“I already suffocated them both. I don’t care. I beat them both easily,” he said, alluding to both McGregor and American Dustin Poirier.

In turn, he revealed that the UFC continues to carry out doping controls and insisted that he is not willing to hold exhibition bouts.

“I’d like to rest. I just retired,” he pointed out.

The Russian is now focused on including MMA in the Olympic Games In this regard, he plans to meet with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, who is seeking re-election.

“I think if it is not in the Paris gamesSo in Los Angeles we have many options to promote MMA, “he commented, although he admitted that the handicap is the” cruelty “of that sport.

Nurgamédov, who has become the owner of his own promotional company Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), He will set up his own training base in his native Dagestan republic next year.