The pasture that Mike Tyson pockets every month with growing marijuana

Mike tyson, a living boxing legend, has been known for several years also for his facet as a successful cannabis entrepreneur, a business he decided to get into in 2018 by launching the construction, in California, of a 16-hectare ranch dedicated exclusively to the cultivation of medical marijuana.

And the truth is that his foray into this particular sector has been a professional triumph for the American. As the Cheat Sheet medium has published these days, his farm, called Tyson Ranch, sells more than $ 500,000 (about 411,000 euros) of marijuana a month. An astronomical amount that is contributing enormously to increase the fortune of the expugil.

The counterpoint to these gains, however, is found in the expenses that Tyson himself regularly has as a consumer of his own substance that he grows. And it is that, in a statement made in 2019 on his podcast Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, the ex-boxer admitted that he smokes, along with his partner Eben Britton, around $ 40,000 (around 35,800 euros) of marijuana every month.

In any case, the benefits the business is providing you are undeniable. It should be remembered that, despite the fact that during his professional career Tyson managed to fill his coffers to the maximum (it is estimated that the money he received for the 56 official boxing fights in which he was part added the stratospheric figure of 584 million dollars), in 2003 he declared bankruptcy after squandering his fortune.

Currently, the former boxer is happy with his business and He does not skimp on showing his love for the product at every opportunity. It is common for him to smoke joints during his interviews with the media (we note that in several states of the North American country, California among them, consumption is legal).

What’s more, Tyson recently confessed to smoking a joint before his acclaimed fight against Roy Jones Jr. at the historic exhibition event held last November., and that marked his return to the ring at 54 years of age.