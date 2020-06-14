IFC Films has released the second and final trailer for ‘Relic‘, a psychological horror story directed by newcomer Natalie Erika James, also the author of her script with Christian White.

Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote are the main protagonists of this production that revolves around « a woman, her mother and daughter harassed by some kind of dementia that is slowly consuming the family ».

After its successful stint at the Sundance Festival earlier this year, the film, produced by AGBO, Carver Films and the Nine Stories Productions by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, will be released in the United States through the IFC Midnight label next 10 July, both in theaters, drive-ins and VOD.

