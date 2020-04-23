In Mexico it is said that every good family keeps unspeakable secrets. And Virginia De la Mora did everything so that her clan did not know each other. The past, however, always enters through the back door loaded with ghosts that claim their place in the family epic, to the torment of those who want to forget them. And the owners of La Casa de la Flores, the eclectic De la Mora family, will face them in the final season of the hit series produced by Netflix, which aims to achieve the overwhelming success of the previous two seasons.

This time it is a trip to the past, until 1979, so that the viewer knows what life was like for the family’s matriarch, Virginia (starring in the first season by the famous Mexican actress Verónica Castro), before becoming the woman full of bitterness, conservative and stretched out who was trying to demonstrate to her millionaire neighbors in Las Lomas de Chapultepec – a posh neighborhood in Mexico – that her nest was an example of perfection, unity, values ​​and prosperity. “To know the present many times you have to travel to the past,” says Manolo Caro, director of the series, in a telephone interview with EL PAÍS on the occasion of the premiere of the last season of the series, which will be this Thursday. It is, he says, “an emotional journey in which there is a lot of nostalgia.”

Viewers will be surprised to see a beautiful, liberal, unbridled and carefree young Virginia, without prejudice, partying, who loved to get together with her friends – gays included – and take a party to Acapulco, for a long time the fashionable beach where Mexicans they were pouring out. How did that liberated girl get involved in a cold and homophobic lady? “She was a girl who wanted to break all the rules, nothing mattered to her, her greatest fear was to become her mother,” Isabel Burr, who is in charge of giving life to young Virginia in the series, tells this newspaper. “I had fun friends, I had a good time. But Virginia is changing because of the things that are happening to her, no matter how much she wanted to be free, she could not, because society imposed restrictions on her, “adds Burr.

Those ties that transformed the central character of the series will have to be discovered by the viewer starting this Thursday. Caro only invites them to see her to find out “why the characters they love became who they are. It is a season that appeals a lot to nostalgia ”. Brings, advances, surprises that include new characters and special collaborations such as that of the drag queen Valentina, who has become famous for her participation in the reality show Rupaul’s Drag Race. “It is the most important Latin drag. It was funny: I was a fan of the show and she sent me a message congratulating me and I invited her to record. A couple of chapters come out. ” In this season, he adds, the black humor that characterizes this production will not be lacking, a series designed to reinvent soap operas, television melodramas to which Mexicans are loyal and which have opened doors in places as exotic to soap operas as icy Russia. “I really wanted to do something that connected very well with the Mexican public. I was a big fan of soap operas and I wanted to reinvent them with themes that matter to us, nowadays, now that we have the freedom to play them without any qualms thanks to streaming ”, explains Caro.

And it is that “The House of Flowers” is a great laugh against the prejudices that still trap Mexico, despite the progress that this country has made in social matters. It is also a laugh against the double standards of its upper class, very powerful, racist and class. Homosexuality, drugs, cross-dressing, infidelity, children born out of wedlock, prostitution, questioned fortunes. “I had an incredible time doing this series,” says Caro. “I like to make fun of everything, including myself, reality, the Mexican double standard, because we all know that we have double standard and that is a hook in the series. There is a very dark humor that touches on subjects that can be deepened. It is a very free, light-hearted project, with inexhaustible laugh attacks ”.

This is corroborated by Burr, who affirms that during the three weeks that the shoot lasted, they had to cut the recording very often due to the laughter of the cast. “It was pure fun,” he says. “Caro is very good at his job. He is very clear about what he wants, he transmits a lot of confidence, he lets you improvise. There was an air of relaxation and lots of humor. And this third season closes with a spectacular flourish: everything has a reason and all doubts are resolved, “explains the actress.

The director of La Casa de las Flores begins new projects – in the second half of this year he will premiere a miniseries, Someone has to die, starring the famous Spanish actress Carmen Maura – but before that, he expects the last season of his acclaimed series to be The public receives it with the same avidity as the previous two: “There are many laughs and tears. It is an irreverent, passionate and fun series. Do not miss it”. After all, the secrets of good Mexican families must be revealed, however unmentionable.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe