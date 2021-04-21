The past always comes back. Trailer for ‘Belgravia’, the new series from the creator of ‘Downton Abbey’

Next May 7, it arrives at Movistar + ‘Belgravia’, a six-episode miniseries created by Julian Fellowes (‘Downton Abbey’) from his own novel.

Set in a true historical episode, the series begins on the eve of the Battle of Warterloo. Charlotte Lennox, the Duchess of Richmond, organizes a ball in honor of the Duke of Wellington attended by the most prominent figures of the European aristocracy and who seeks to lift their spirits before the advances of Napoleon’s troops. The Trenchards, a lower-class family but now rubbing shoulders with the best of society, accept the invitation to attend the party in Brussels.

Decades later, the events of that fateful night of June 15, 1815 continue to resonate in London’s chicest district, Belgravia.

‘Belgravia’ is a story set amidst the intrigues and scandals of nineteenth-century British high society, where lies and secrets are kept under lock and key. A series that stars well-known faces from British television and cinema such as Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson, Philip Glenister, Alice Eve, Ella Purnell or Richard Goulding, among others.

Premiere on Friday, May 7 at Movistar Series. Every Friday, a new episode is also available on the Movistar + on-demand service, until a total of six are completed, each lasting one hour.

