How I would like to explain, as Rosalindaa Orlando did, the way “time travels different steps with different people”, so that they know who they are trotting with, who they are galloping with and who is standing or tripping. Now that we have changed the routine and we stay at home to protect ourselves, the passage of time makes its own and goes at a speed that we were not used to.

It is like a silent river –an unavoidable metaphor, as Borges points out– that flows at all hours, even at night, when we sleep “without stopping flowing through the field, through the basements and between the planets” or “under the absolutely indescribable stars.”

That silent flow is remarkable these days, because while the silent time gradually destroys what it finds, it turns the present into the past, as I remember when one day anyone expressed it because he believed he was … at the best moment of my life! then complete it with a, it’s over!

We know that life is divided between day and night when we interrupt the conscious state to let them go, who knows where, things that we live from another world, such as the day we wake up in the morning made a whole Leopold Bloom, to tour the city during The day, that unit of time that James Joyce made it a masterpiece transforming it into a lifetime, until Bloom arrives at his house so that Molly his wife says yes to life, and he is willing to do anything, regardless of whether or not he had a lover. , they end differently from the other Ulysses who, when arriving at his house in Ithaca had to face the suitors that his wife had avoided, weaving and unweaving, until the day her husband arrived, older by the twenty years between the site of Troy and the return trip until he arrived at his house as a prisoner, no one recognized him except his dog who smelled him, wagged his tail and died.

“As the waves roll toward the stony beach, so our minutes are hastening to an end,” as Shakespeare wrote in one of his sonnets on the flow of minutes.

When we wait for the bride, time walks slowly, limited by the steps on the stairs or on the roof; If we are on our own path, time passes without realizing it, and if we have been in intensive care for twenty-four hours to record the heart rate, then those hours will be like eternity.

Music flows like time: just as ephemeral, without being able to touch it because it happens and exists only when we listen to it, however, it can alter our way of seeing the world and our place in it.

“How strange to think that of the three times, as we have divided them: the past, the present, the future, the present is the most difficult, the most ungraspable! As ungraspable as the point in space that, if we imagine it without extension, ceases to exist; therefore, we have to imagine that the present has a bit of the past and a little bit of the future ”, as Borges suggests.

Why does everything I have lived through in my seventy-nine years of life give me the impression that they have happened so quickly? I don’t know, but I have the feeling that time, in everyone’s life, is going to gallop, as Rosalinda could have explained to us.

“Yes, because each one had his hour, perhaps less than an entire hour, perhaps a hardly measurable interval in the measurements of time; something, between two moments, where each had an existence. And that was Everything ”, as Rilke suggests in his seventh Elegy.

It seems that we live in the present, that which immediately becomes the past to settle between memory and oblivion, variables with which we feed the future, without losing hope.