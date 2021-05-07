The passage of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites over Spain shakes the networks

Several users have shared in networks their surprise to see a line of lights moving in a straight line through the sky

These are Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites, whose objective is to extend high-speed Internet to all corners of the planet

What is that light in the sky? Is it a bird, a star, an airplane, a UFO? That is what many Spaniards have discussed on their social networks, sharing photos of strange lights moving in an orderly and straight line across the sky. But it is not about any of the above objects. They are Starlink satellites of the company Space X, the space project of billionaire Elon Musk.

It is a fleet of satellites that move around our planet, with the aim of bringing high-speed Internet to rural areas and third world countries at low cost. The project started in 2015, although it was authorized to launch the first launch in March 2018.

A line of lights

Since obtaining official permission more than three years ago, Space X has made 25 launches into Earth orbit. The last one this week. On each occasion, they send a group of 60 satellites, that is, there are already more than 1,500 revolving around the Earth.

The confusion of the stars or some flying saucer is due to the solar panels that they have attached, which reflect the light of the star king. This feature makes the best times for the satellite line to be the hours after sunset and before sunrise, when the sky darkens.

How to view Starlink satellites

The easiest way to know when to spot them is to check their trajectory on the Find Starlink website. They also indicate whether there will be good or bad visibility from the chosen location. This thursday night they could be observed in their passage over Spain, as shared by various users in networks. If you don’t have a telescope, at first glance, it looks like a shooting star.

Although it is a very curious light event for fans of observing space, it can make the work of astronomical observatories difficult. Telescopes take a long time to take images of space, due to the low light at night. The passage of Starlink can hinder the observation of other celestial bodiesas they are reflective and appear in space shots. A circumstance that has led Space X to commit to covering them with a layer of darker material in the future.