After announcing the entry of Phase 2 due to the growing spread of coronavirus in Mexico, the federal government recommended, through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the indefinite closure of public or private spaces where there are congregations of more than 100 people.

Among the services that are not necessary to face the contingency are bars, nightclubs or party rooms, which are must close their doors until further notice; however, the measure has not been implemented in the same way for all states, as there are some that include penalties such as fines or closings.

In Guanajuato, for example, Announced the imminent closure of restaurants, cinemas, bars, clubs, casinos, zoos, parks and other public spaces that could be considered as a risk. Massive events, on the other hand, must be rescheduled.

In the state, 13 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed, all imported. There are no reports, at the moment, of local infections. It was also revealed that as of Tuesday, March 24, there are a total of 70 cases under investigation, while 149 have already been completely dismissed.

In Baja California the measurements will not be different. The local government, in charge of Jaime Bonilla, reported that by order of the Ministry of Health, the bars and clubs will stop working until the end of the quarantine.

This announcement also reveals that the municipal police and local inspectors will monitor day and night that the new rules are followed of coexistence. Undoubtedly, the hardest hit is the border city of Tijuana, where tourists flock to these nightlife venues day and night.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that there will be measures for the capitalists corresponding to Phase 2, which implies a break to the famous Chilean nightlife.

The State of Mexico, governed by Alfredo del Mazo Maza, phase two measures were taken in advance, since on Monday, March 23, the closure of bars, canteens and nightclubs was ordered. Only real estate with a focus on medicine, medications or food may offer 24-hour service.

Jalisco, for its part, takes five days with the decree to close the establishments indefinitely linked to entertainment in the evenings or the sale of alcohol. In fact, four establishments were closed in Guadalajara for not complying with the sanitary measures.

In that state 10 pairs of inspectors will remain active and will be operational from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the next day. In the event of a fault, the fines for the owners of said bars could range from 10,000 pesos and up to 20,000 pesos.

In the municipality of Torreón, Coahuila, they also began to close businesses or addresses for not complying with the preventive sanitary measures implemented by the local government. Inspectors from the Ministry of Health and Finance are in charge of monitoring that this measure is complied with.

Coahuila also allows restaurants and other businesses linked to food remain open, but with strong sanitary measures. Such establishments, for example, cannot be full.

In Veracruz, a recommendation was made to close nightclubs in different local governments; however, it was reported in Imagen del Golfo that the bars and canteens in the historic center of Veracruz, for example, are still open, at least until Tuesday, August 24.