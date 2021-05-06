The party is mounted in Genoa and all eyes go to the same banner: “What are you thinking about?”

A Telemadrid reporter speaks from Genova street. (Photo: TWITTER TELEMADRID)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has swept the Community of Madrid. With 76% of the votes counted, the PP candidate achieves 44% of the votes and reaches 64 deputies, 34 more than in the 2019 elections.

Ciudadanos hits a historic bump and stays out of the Assembly. The PSOE also has nothing to celebrate since Ángel Gabilondo loses 12 deputies. For its part, Más Madrid wins four parliamentarians and one of the Socialists remains. The extreme right of Vox wins one and goes from 12 to 13 and Podemos wins three deputies and achieves 10.

How could it be otherwise, Genova street, where the PP headquarters is located, has become a real party where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

During the television broadcast of the Genoa party, something has been seen that has caught the attention of many Twitter users: an LGTBI flag. These are some of the hundreds of messages on the blue bird social network.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.