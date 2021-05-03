The parties throw the rest at the end of the most convulsive campaign

End of the 4-M campaign. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

Democracy or fascism. To kick Sánchez out or not. Regenerate or not Madrid. Freedom or everything else.

The most divided and tense campaign in recent years is coming to an end. The parties have asked for the vote for the last time before it is the Madrilenians who pass sentence this Tuesday, May 4 at the polls.

They will be the ones who decide if Ayuso continues for two more years in Puerta del Sol, alone or with the extreme right; or if it is the left, united, which manages to wrest power from the PP in Madrid 26 years later.

Some polls speak of a comfortable victory for the right wing. Others, the least, talk about how things are very tight.

That is why the parties have not repaired resources and emotions. National leaders have supported their candidates at all campaign closings.

The first to start was that of one of the two candidates to preside over the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, who has asked to participate using his usual philosophical rhetoric. “There are times when you cannot refuse the challenge of being faced with making a crucial decision for yourself and for others. That moment is now ”, he said.

Despite starting this campaign presenting himself as “bland, serious and formal”, he has not been able to avoid launching a couple of errands with some sarcasm. First, to Beatriz Fanjul, the leader of the New Generations of the PP, whom he thanked for having “pointed the way.” “Thank you for giving us that light. We are the good things to know ”, he stated.

Then Ayuso herself, whom she has criticized for not mentioning poverty or inequality during her speech during the act of May 2 at the Community headquarters. What idea of ​​reality do you have? With whom …

