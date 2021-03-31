The parties spent a million euros that had no electoral justification during the last campaign

The Court of Accounts, in its examination of the accounting of the parties in the general campaign of November 2019, has uncovered almost a million euros of expenses that were not considered electoral or that directly should not have been done.

This is how it is collected in the report on the elections of 10N which was approved last week by the institution chaired by María José de la Fuente and which has just been referred to the Cortes.

In its content, to which Europa Press has had access, it is noted that for that electoral campaign the political formations declared resources for a total of 48.99 million euros, of which 21.52 million came from bank loans, 13.56 million advances of public subsidies, another 13.86 million contributions from the parties and only 38,300.50 euros came from private contributions.

Of course, the Court of Accounts only considers as justified electoral expenses a total of 48.93 million euros, of which 23.62 million correspond to ordinary electoral operations and the other 25.31 million to the sending of electoral propaganda.

On the contrary, expenses amounting to 531,911.84 euros that are not electoral in nature have been detected, as well as 381,706.40 euros that are considered not allowed by the electoral law, another 5,782.23 euros made outside the established legal period and 11,645.54 euros with insufficient justification.

All these expenses, totaling 931,046 euros, have not been accepted by the Court as likely to be financed with electoral subsidies, even though the expenses with insufficient or unjustified justification and the expenses not allowed have been taken into account for the purposes of computing the compliance with the maximum limit of expenses of the process. Likewise, electoral expenses have been identified whose payment is not recorded in a political formation, for 4,946.19 euros.

The law should be specified

Thus, the institution recommends that the Legislature specify the categories of electoral expenses contemplated in the LOREG, as well as those attributable to the subsidy of electoral expenses for direct shipping and staff of envelopes and ballots or electoral propaganda.

In addition, it sees fit to evaluate the need to adapt the spending limits on outdoor advertising and advertising in private media to the new existing advertising supports (digital press and other uses on the Internet) to specify which ones are included in order to verify the established legal limitation.

No training has breached the campaign spending ceiling, but the Court once again recommends that this limit be linked to the number of voters and not to the number of inhabitants of the district as has been done.

Regarding treasury operations, the Court has singled out seven political groups for making payments, for an accumulated amount of 1.15 million euros, after the ninety days following the vote, in breach of the provisions of the electoral law.

No data of one million euros because providers do not report

In addition, at the end of the campaign five formations maintained debts with suppliers for a total of 765,665.73 euros without already being able to have the balances of the current accounts opened for the campaign.

On the other hand, eleven companies have breached their obligation to provide detailed information to the Court of Auditors on invoices of more than 10,000 euros issued to political parties, which means that there is no information of just over a million euros.

Therefore, the Court asks the parties that indicate to the companies that have billed them for more than 10,000 euros that they provide the Court of Accounts with the information they must provide, within the deadline set by said formations to present the electoral accounting.

Change the ‘mailing’

On the other hand, a total of 12 political formations have met the requirements to receive the specific subsidy for sending electoral propaganda, known as ‘mailing’, although the analysis of the justification of the shipments has observed errors (misprints or illegible handwriting), which has led to cancellations and rectifications in the billing process by Correos.

In any case, the Court of Auditors asks again to evaluate “the material and economic efficiency” of these shipments of envelopes and ballots taking into account their availability at the polling stations. It is advised “the possibility of designing and implementing a new procedure, more in line with the current development of information media and techniques, which offers the necessary guarantees in its execution and allows reducing the public funds allocated to its financing.”