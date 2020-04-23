04/23/2020 – 11:47 Updated: 04/23/2020 – 11:55

Yibing, the Chinese collaborator of Pablo Motos in ‘El homiguero’, has taken special relevance in recent weeks due to the world coronavirus pandemic. Apart from her section in the Antena 3 entertainment space, the young woman has been explaining how her family lives in China all this problem as it is the place where the virus developed.

On April 4, Iker Jiménez and his collaborators were speaking on ‘Milenio live’, its YouTube space, the Asian country and everything related to this disease. On a certain moment, Pedro Banos, a specialist in geostrategy, defense, security, jihadist terrorism and intelligence, connected from home, said the following: “We have to open our minds and think about what is at stake right now. There is a fight between the great powers, mainly between three, the United States, Russia and China, for the world throne. “

“That is the true reality and we must consider that we are the victims of all its actions. And hopefully, and Europe will be smart not to fall into these traps. Is China trying to do its advertising campaigns or public diplomacy, as it is now euphemistically called? ? Of course. We all see what is happening with the Chinese in Spain, who have been in trucks and cars altruistically distributing masks… obviously that is part of that public diplomacy, “he adds.

“In one of the TV programs of the main networks, in prime time, a Chinese girl appears who systematically tells us about the benefits of China. That is public diplomacy”

Finally he refers, without giving names, to Yibing and ‘El hormiguero’: “Every day, or almost every day, in one of the television programs of the main networks, in prime time, a Chinese girl appears who systematically talks about the goodness of China. That is public diplomacy, all that is organized, that is also propaganda, obviously “. After assuring that Iker does not have that problem because nobody has ever told him who to take to his programs, the communicator has not commented on it. On this occasion Jiménez has listened and praised the vehemence of his guests.

The Chinese Government’s call to Yibing’s home

Just a few days ago, Yibing revealed at the Trancas, Barrancas and Petancas show, the call from the Chinese government to his parents for control: “They have done it through the Housing Community. They knew that in my house there was a person who was not. So they called to ask where I am And now they know that I’m in Spain. They also wanted to know if I’m going back. They do it to control who has come back from outside. ”

Yibing’s father, a communist

On February 6, the 7yAcción worker (producer of ‘El hormiguero’) confessed that her father is a communist: “My father is not worried. He is from the Communist Party and he is always very confident, he is very positive. When he speaks he is very official, he speaks like the news. My mother is not that she is worried, but she has a group like WhatsApp with her two sisters and every day they comment on news and curiosities on that subject. He told me that there was a lady who cleaned her house with alcohol to disinfect all viruses, but that her husband arrived, lit a cigarette and burned the house. Authorities say you have to be very careful with alcohol. ”