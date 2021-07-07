The participants and crosses of the Leagues Cup 2021 are defined

Liga MX and Major League Soccer announced the participants of the Leagues Cup 2021 to be held in the months of August and September, a tournament in which four teams from each League will face each other in knockout rounds.

The four qualified LIGA MX teams for this year’s edition are Tigres, Pumas, León and Santos, who will join the four qualified MLS clubs: Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC and New York City FC.

The case of León is not yet defined, because, if they win the Champion of Champions against Cruz Azul, they would have to play the Champions Cup against the MLS champion and for this reason, Chivas would take the place of León in the Leagues Cup .

The tournament is scheduled to begin August 10-12 with the quarterfinal matches. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 14 and 15, with more details, including stadiums and schedules, to be announced after the quarter-finals. The Leagues Cup Grand Final, to be played at a neutral venue and announced in the coming weeks, is scheduled for September 22.

This is how the 2021 Leagues Cup crosses were:

Seattle Sounders vs Tigers

August 10 In Seattle, Washington.

Orlando City vs Santos Laguna

August 12 In Orlando, Florida.

New York City vs Pumas

August 11 In New York

Sporting Kansas City vs Leon / Chivas

August 10 In Kansas City.

