The United States and Mexico agree to extend by 30 days the closure of the common land border due to coronaviruses

EFE –

United States. The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday the extension by mutual agreement with Mexico and Canada of the closing from their common borders another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In close collaboration, United States, Mexico and Canada They have decided to extend non-essential travel restrictions along their shared borders for an additional 30 days. As (US President Donald) Trump said last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations are essential to slow the spread (of the virus) and allow for the sequential opening of the country, “said the acting secretary. of National Security, Chad Wolf.

On March 18, the US President declared the “closing temporary “of the border with Canada to all “non-essential traffic”, although he specified that trade would not be affected, to combat the coronavirus.

At that time, just over 5,700 infections and a hundred deaths had been registered in the United States, in contrast to the 761,964 infected and 35,314 deaths recorded today, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

However the closing of the border It had already been requested by some Canadian provinces, such as British Columbia, who feared the spread of the disease by American visitors.

Two days later, the Governments of Mexico and of United States announced an agreement to stop the pandemic of coronavirus and they decreed the closing of the border common from March 21 and for 30 days for non-essential trips, that is, those for recreational or tourist purposes.

Instead, this restriction on the US and its southern neighbor also allows for the commercial transit of food, fuel, healthcare equipment, and medications.

Compared to 761,964 infections and 35,314 deaths in United States, in Canada There have been 33,344 cases and 1,626 victims, while those infected in Mexico They number 8,261 and the deaths total 6,686, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.