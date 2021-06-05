The part of the seats that manufacturers such as Tesla or BMW have stopped putting to avoid raising the price of their cars

Elon Musk has acknowledged that the shortage with this piece it could lead them to raise prices and they decided to remove it. In addition to the lack of chips, raw materials are highly valued and this is putting car manufacturers in trouble. This shortage has been noted especially with a specific part of the seats, which manufacturers such as Tesla and BMW have stopped putting. A change that has caught the attention of many customers who had just bought a new car and have seen how it was no longer included.

The piece in question is the lumbar support, a support of the seats to reduce the tension of the back muscles and improve comfort. It is a little-known addition to cars, but whose lack has alerted many customers who expected to have it in their new car and overnight they have realized that he was no longer present.

A rare and sought-after lumbar support that “nobody uses”

Reddit user Chrissugar21 gave the wake-up call by checking that the front passenger seat of your new Tesla Model Y did not come with lumbar support which previously included the Tesla.

Officially Tesla had not communicated any changes, but with the images it is easy to see the difference. The lumbar support can be activated via an actuator on the side, which protrudes slightly. However, in the new Tesla there is only the brand, having completely disappeared this support.

Some companies used to offer this lumbar support as an extra, but it was increasingly common to find it equipped in the basic versions. Something that in recent weeks had changed and it was not known why. Finally Elon Musk, through one of his now classic tweets, has confirmed the reason.

Moving lumbar was removed only in front passenger seat of 3 / Y (obv not there in rear seats). Logs showed almost no usage. Not worth cost / mass for everyone when almost never used. Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide. Raw materials especially. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2021

The CEO of Tesla thus confirms that the lumbar support for the passenger seats has been eliminated in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y models, with the explanation that his logs show that practically “nobody used it” and its presence is no longer interesting in relation to its cost.

“Prices rise due to supply chain price pressure across the industry. Especially raw materials,” Musk explains. A shortage that in the electronic part is affecting practically the entire industry and that in specific pieces such as this lumbar support It is also noticeable in large manufacturers such as Mercedes or BMW.

From Amazon.com it was possible to buy lumbar support from manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz or BMW, but are currently unavailable.

The change in recent weeks with lumbar support has also generated complaints from BMW users, where in specialized forums of the brand there are messages from customers who have purchased new vehicles but have been delivered without lumbar support.

A source at BMW says that they are having the same issue, but at least they are issuing a discount for the feature lacking. pic.twitter.com/e1BddrZx5W – Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) May 31, 2021

To make up for the lack of lumbar support, manufacturers like BMW are offering $ 175 discounts in the purchase of the car, according to Electrek and can be read in different forums.

From Xataka we have consulted with BMW Spain to find out what happens with lumbar support, for the moment without response. Through the web that allows you to configure your vehicles, the lumbar adjustments are still available, to be purchased at a cost of about 284 euros. A lumbar support that, as described by the German manufacturer, is “based on a system of air chambers that can be inflated gradually“.

Parts and chip shortages are seriously affecting

Last year the pandemic temporarily caused a shortage of parts such as cylinder heads, pistons, shock absorbers or ball joints. Parts for breakdowns that, due to the blockage of trade, stopped reaching the workshops. But it was a one-off effect. This is not the case with the chip production crisis in which the industry lives and which can last for years. If the rise in prices of raw materials is causing parts such as lumbar support to be discontinued, the semiconductor crisis may have a much longer effect.

Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder – like the toilet paper shortage, but at epic scale. That said, it’s obv not a long-term issue. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” explains Elon Musk, who compares the lack of chips to the lack of toilet paper during the pandemic, but on a much larger scale. We’ll see how long the parts shortage lastsBe it specific components such as the lumbar support or the car’s own system chips, essential for its operation.

In Engadget | Few chips and many problems: this is how a global shortage affects mobiles, computers, TVs and even cars (Clear X # 127)