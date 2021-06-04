The Parliament of the future in the face of the pandemic and totalitarianism

Fifteen months after the impressive outbreak of the pandemic, we are all called to rethink how our societies work. In no area can you expect to wait for the crisis to end and return to your old life. COVID-19 has clearly shown us what our strengths and weaknesses are, what we need to change, how we can improve. This analysis is valid for European and national institutions, for companies, parties, unions, regional and local administrations … It would be a mistake to file the experience and data that we have accumulated in a drawer and not take advantage of the lesson that COVID-19 has taught us.

These fifteen months of pain, suffering and discomfort they offer us the possibility to grow to be more effective, sustainable and egalitarian.

With this conviction, The European Parliament launched a reflection process last week, open to all Members, to try to find ways to reform our institution. The modalities of work, the improvement of legislative activity, internal organization, the role of the plenary and parliamentary committees, as well as international activities are just some of these issues. Among them, one that occupies a central place is the relationship between Parliament and citizens, with the aim of strengthening participation, the right of initiative and ensuring greater transparency.

In summary, we need ideas before we move on to intervene in regulations and provisions. For this reason, from now until the end of July, five working groups, made up of young and more expert MEPs and with the participation of political groups, will elaborate reflections that will provide the competent bodies with a vision of Parliament that will come after the pandemic. It is an exercise of bottom-up participation that will use an interactive platform open to the contributions of all and that will conclude in autumn with a general debate in which a document will be approved on the reforms to be carried out in the second part of the legislature.

“The pandemic has brought to light the many difficulties of working with existing standards and has highlighted the need to adopt more flexible instruments.”

The pandemic has exposed the many difficulties of working with existing standards and has highlighted the need to adopt more flexible instruments. Our institutions also need to reflect on how to operate more effectively so that our democratic system responds better to current challenges.

Although democracy is a fragile system, this cannot serve as an excuse to remain indifferent to events. It is everyone’s duty, in these difficult times, to put our houses in order. For this reason, I hope that national parliaments will also make an effort to evaluate the functioning of their assemblies, since COVID-19 has made us understand that the European Union is not only the institutions of Brussels. There are national and regional dimensions that have a great impact on the Community mechanism. Just think about how important regions and local governments have been in responding to the pandemic.

We are all “pieces” of the European dimension, and if each one of us does our part, we can rethink our operation to make it less direct and bureaucratic.

We observe with great concern, indeed, the efforts of authoritarian systems for presenting themselves as more efficient or effective systems. We do not want to turn our backs on democracy, and we can achieve this by updating our rules, renewing our institutions and offering new instruments for participation. The European Parliament has decided not to sit idly by and act without taboos.

We are convinced that, if we improve the functioning of our institutions so that democracy responds effectively to the issues that most concern our citizens, we will be victorious.