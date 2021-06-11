The Parken increases its capacity to 25,000

06/10/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

SF

The Danish Government has authorized the increased the capacity of the Copenhagen Parken for Eurocup matchesTherefore, the stadium will host 25,000 spectators, 65% of its total capacity, instead of the 15,900 that were planned.

The stadium in the Danish capital, which has a capacity for 38,000 fans, will host the Danes’ three games in the group stage, as well as a round of 16 match.

However, given the lack of time for the debut match against Finland, this measure will take effect for the second match of the group stage, in which the Danes will face Belgium and, for the match against Russia, according to clarified the DBU, the Danish Football Federation. Thus, the exciting team from northern Europe, with Braithwaite at the helm, will be able to count on more support than was initially expected, in their stadium.