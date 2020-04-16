King of Kings the first major event of the Triple A which would take place about a month ago had to be postponed and the date on which it will take place is not yet known due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has stopped much of the fighting activity around the world, but it is interesting to remember that In this function, championships, hair and masks have been exposed, but the sword that is given to the winner of the King of Kings Tournament is also in dispute, and it is a very precious trophy and sought by the fighters.

Rey de Reyes Tournament

Until today the Tournament has been held 23 times to take out a King of Kings each year, from 1997 until now the winners of this sword are fighters of significant renown and of proven quality nationally and internationally. In most of its editions the tournament has been played with 16 fighters forming 4 groups of 4 gladiators each, the winners of each group go to the final to get the absolute winner, but there have been years where the format or number of fighters they have changed even this year in the edition that has been postponed the number of participants is less.

The Parka maximum winner as King of Kings

The fighter who has won the sword that holds him as King of Kings the most times so far is the recently deceased The parka and that he has been considered the most representative fighter of Triple A throughout his 28 years of life. The Parka is the only fighter who has been able to emerge as the maximum winner of this tournament on 5 occasions in the years 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, it should be noted that this last occasion he managed to beat the also deceased Son of the Aguayo Dog

