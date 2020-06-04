Forty years later, the protagonists of this historic Cup final are aware that not even its result, nor the passage of time, can detract from what they achieved by the mere fact of being present that afternoon-night of June 4, 1980 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. It was the only time that one of the two finalists was a subsidiary team, Castilla Club de Fútbol, ​​which was then eight years old as a nursery for Real Madrid, taking over from Plus Ultra.

That unpublished ending was not the result of chance. On the contrary. It was the reward for the work of a 35-year-old technical fledgling and a handful of young footballers, between 18 and 24 years old, who had had to eliminate four First Clubs to reach the chimerical goal (Hercules, Athletic, Real Sociedad and Sporting de Gijón). Previously, Extremadura and Alcorcón – Third team – and Racing de Santander, then in Second, fell to a double match. Nine months of forced labor with unsuspected results.

The least important thing was that Real Madrid thrashed them in the final (6-1) because, as Ochotorena, the second youngest player in that squad, says: “If they could, they would have put us 12, because they wanted to make it clear that they were Madrid and we the kids of the subsidiary ”. Of the same opinion is Ricardo Gallego, the footballer who went further professionally from that excellent squad of youth squads. “When I joined the first team the following year, I realized exactly what had happened to us. Madrid had always been a winning team and could not, before all its people and all of Spain, let it be seen that the second team was better. Their pride came out and they went out to make a difference. It turned out the way you have to and you have no doubts about who they were, ”says Gallego.

That Castilla, which was seventh in its Second competition, was a squad formed to create players for the first team. That end was not in the summary. It was a concatenation of circumstances that led them to soccer glory by brilliance and daring.

On the day of the final, with the Bernabéu half full and with the fans clearly on Castilla’s side, the bottom, reality fell due to its weight. They were the children and the Camachos, Benito, Pirri, Del Bosque, Stielike, Juanito … were the parents. And as Bernal comments, one of the engines of the castillista machine and that in the quarterfinals he had scored a goal for Acornada from outside the area at the Bernabéu: “The parents could not lose to the children.”

The players of that subsidiary still feel, so many years later, impressed by what was heard in the changing room tunnel. Those long stairs became eternal. There were Juanito, Benito, Camacho … screaming like rips. “Six of us are going to put you in, but what do you think! We are Madrid ”. Half jokingly, half seriously, it was his way of motivating himself, of entering fully into the game and, by the way, cowering the rival, in this case friend. They made it.

All the members of that squad admire the figure of their coach, Juan José García Santos, Juanjo, who died seven years after a sudden heart attack. When the technician was giving the talk, several managers entered the booth. Agustín, the goalkeeper of success, has always assured that there they began to lose the game. He did not even stay on the lawn to take the family photo.

“It bothered me that they went into the coach’s talk to say that we should play calmly, that it was a party. Madrid came out with the knife between our teeth and we were very soft. When I returned to the locker room I broke a door of the bad milk I was carrying ”.

Ochotorena remembers that the coach was cut when the bosses entered. “His talk was shorter than normal. It had nothing to do with that of other parties. He was very passionate, he emphasized a lot … At that moment he was silent, and I think he felt pressured. He left the locker room as if to say ‘let’s see if we are going to go over there and we are in trouble.”

Bernal points out that the managers did not tell them that they had to lose. “They let us see that we had already played a great role. Sometimes it is not the words; are the hints. The reality is that we were not the same as in the qualifying rounds, we must have thought that we were in the Thursday games that we played against them. Many of us commented then that, although we were all Madridistas, it would have been almost better for us if Atleti had won the semifinal against Madrid. ”

What they also agree on is that Castilla was a good team and they were good players. Gallego, 42 times international, knows what is being said. “We played well, on the attack, with joy. A very balanced 4-3-3. We played much better against the Primera teams because we had a hard time defending. We were very confident and we took advantage of the fact that those teams felt superior to us. We didn’t cut ourselves with the ball ”.

Vicente del Bosque scored the fourth goal for his leading team and had to lower the fist of Juanito who was celebrating the sixth, from a penalty, against the public, as a sign of revenge. “It was a very exciting night for Real Madrid. It was unthinkable. It happened once and may not happen again. We were very motivated and a little pissed off. They filled the stadium and we did not. People were going to see them and not us. It served as an incentive for us to play very seriously. They had very good players, three went to the first team the following year and others stayed at the gates. Of a generation that three go up and then have a long journey as Agustín and Gallego is fantastic ”.

Its great prize was to dispute the Recopa the following season. They lost in overtime to English West Ham, having won (3-1) at the Bernabéu. England’s game (5-1) could have been played in these times: it was behind closed doors due to the incidents caused by the British fans in Chamartín.