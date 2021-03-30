“The pardons are being processed without a political calendar”

Miquel Iceta, Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function. (Photo: Europa Press)

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, has indicated that the pardons to Catalan politicians convicted of the “procés” are “in the processing phase, awaiting the mandatory reports”, and “not subject to any calendar politician”.

In an interview in La Vanguardia, Iceta affirms that this procedure “is not a piece in a political schedule but an obligation that the Government has to process a request and give it a response”, and specifies that when the reports are available, “the Minister of Justice will make a proposal to the Council of Ministers ”, a process that“ does not have a calendar or is subject to anything ”.

In relation to the reform of the crime of sedition to reduce the penalties and adjust it to European legislation, Iceta explains that its processing “will begin when the Prime Minister determines it, and it has a lot to do with the real possibilities that it can be approved. or not ”, to warn:“ It is difficult for me to see which majorities could approve that reform ”.

“I do not see the conservative parties very willing to do this, but I have not just seen the independentistas admitting that they committed a crime,” says Iceta, who hopes that there can be rapprochements with other parties, although he makes explicit that there is no decision “On what date the Government will submit this discussion to the cameras.”

“Agonizing prolongation of the previous legislature”

In relation to the political situation in Catalonia, he perceives that, after the 14F elections, “we are going to experience an almost agonizing extension of the previous legislature, …

